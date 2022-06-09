“What’s it all about … ?” Four words. Five musical notes. For lovers of film or pop music, it’s the beginning of the winsome theme of a British New Wave classic, “Alfie.” But for me, it’s a dramatically different sense memory. I was a tyke in 1966 when I saw a double feature of “Alfie” and “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,” a pairing well beyond my years (movies hadn’t yet been tagged with MPAA ratings). When I arrived home, my folks were probably expecting me to ask about the Cold War (“The Russians Are Coming’s” centerpiece), but all I wanted to know more about was something I hadn’t yet heard of: abortion. To this day, while others hear the theme from “Alfie” and enjoy one of Burt Bacharach’s best melodies, when I hear it, I still can’t shake how an illegal and unsafe abortion was portrayed with such cruelty on film. Abortion was still illegal in the U.K. and U.S. at the time, and backstreet abortions were not uncommon, as I would soon learn. That was then. But truth be told, I’m lately thinking about how we are spiraling back to that cruelty.
“It’s going to be devastating. It’s going to be bad,” Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates told me recently on NPR’s Morning Edition. Of course, she was talking about the very real possibility of Idaho Senate Bills 1309 and 1385 outlawing nearly all abortions in Idaho when and if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. “At the same time, I have to say that we are truly prepared for this moment,” she said. “We’ve been preparing for months, if not years. We saw the writing on the wall, and we are ready to help patients, even in a state as hostile as Idaho.”
When you and I meet at this space inside Boise Weekly each fortnight, we don’t consider film in a vacuum. Yes, movies entertain and delight; but at their best, they can also inspire and provoke. As BW goes to print, abortion is still legal and safe in Idaho; but as the days for those protections begin to fade, I’ve been revisiting some films with abortion themes woven into their screenplays. To be clear, a few straddle the conversation between pro- or anti-abortion; but in every case, I’m reminded that illegal and unsafe is an archaic option.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” was one of the best films lost in the fog of the pandemic. It emerged from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival as a major critical success and probable Oscar-contender; but it never found a footing come award season. This superb drama follows a young out-of-money 17-year-old having to travel out of state for an abortion procedure. It’s currently streaming on Freevee.
I’m fortunate to have pre-screened “The Janes,” which hits HBO this week, and is certain to be Oscar nominated in 2023. “Jane” was a code name for a team of women who ran an underground network to provide safe, affordable but illegal abortions in the early 1970s. In the eyes of the law, they were criminals; but they were also wives, daughters, sisters or daughters of judges, politicians, lawyers and Chicago law enforcement officers.
“Grandma,” released in 2015 and currently streaming on Hulu, stars Lily Tomlin as an uncensored septuagenarian who sets out to raise $600 in one day, in order to pay for her granddaughter’s abortion. It’s most likely Ms. Tomlin’s best on-screen performance.
You’ll need the always wonderful Criterion Channel to stream “Story of Women,” a 1988 adaptation of the non-fiction “Une Affaire de femme.” Isabelle Huppert won the Best Actress prize at the Venice Film Festival for her portrayal of Marie-Louise Giraud, who in 1943 was the last woman to be guillotined in France, for performing illegal abortions. My heart still races thinking about this film.
Imelda Staunton won the Best Actress prize in Venice and was nominated for an Oscar for her title role performance in “Vera Drake,” a 2004 critical and art house box office success. Drake was a 1950s house cleaner by day, and by night she offered what she called “small acts of kindness,” before spending her final days behind bars for performing illegal abortions.
And lest we forget, that 1987’s coming-of-age favorite “Dirty Dancing” was grounded in the reality of the danger of a back-alley abortion. Yup, “Dirty Dancing.”
It may be too late to un-ring the bell of the Idaho Legislature majority’s choice to keep women from making choices of their own. But time never runs out on a chance to respect absolutely anyone and everyone’s choices. Respect is after all, an act of love. And as “Alfie” reminds us, “without true love, we just exist.”