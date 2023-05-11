Support Local Journalism


It has been a full eight months since I first set eyes on “Carmen.” I can’t wait to see her again, when the film opens at The Flicks in Boise, Friday May 19. For me, my introduction to this 21st century “Carmen” was at the Toronto International Film Festival, where I’ve been blessed to have witnessed a long list of debut films from who would become some of the world’s best contemporary filmmakers — Alfonso Cuaron, Barry Jenkins, Yorgos Lanthimos, Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan and Jean-Marc Vallee all brought their first feature efforts to TIFF. And I’m thrilled to report that another new director has stepped into that rare spotlight: Benjamin Millepied. Not that Millepied doesn’t know a thing or two about spotlights; he has been a soloist with the New York City Ballet and Director of Dance at the Paris Opera Ballet. More recently, he has choreographed integral scenes for the new “Dune” saga and, in 2010, “Black Swan,” where he met his now-spouse Natalie Portman.

“It is my great honor to be introducing you to the first film of Benjamin Millepied,” Dorota Lech, one of TIFF’s lead programmers told first-nighters last September. “You are the very first audience in the world to see this film.”

