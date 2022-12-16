Cato, the Elder reportedly penned, “Of human virtues, patience is most great,” circa third century AD. Geoffrey Chaucer put a finer point on it in “The Canterbury Tales,” writing, “Patience is a conquering virtue.” And English poet William Langland was more specific when he wrote, in “Piers Plowman,” “Patience is a fair virtue.” Indeed, anyone patient to experience greatness at the movies may have felt their virtue tested in 2022. True, there were some lovely efforts earlier this year (Top Gun: Maverick, Turning Red, Everything Everywhere All at Once); but would there be enough greatness in the final months to fill out this year’s “movie madness” bracket?
Yes, indeed. Some of the year’s final offerings (The Fabelmans, Banshees of Inisherin) were scrumdiddlyumptious. And a few films (Women Talking, The Whale, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed), which I’m including in my 2022 bracket because I screened them this year, will soon be coming to Idaho screens. And I sincerely hope that you agree that they are among the best of this, or any other year.
Is it a perfect bracket? Of course not. It’s a subjective year-end parlor game in hopes of inspiring your own opinions. Have a wonderful and safe holiday season, and I’ll see you at the movies in 2023.