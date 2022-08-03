“I was always interested in independent films,” said Chelsea Smith, director of Filmfort. “I always loved going to see special screenings that are put together. The Flicks does a great job of sharing independent film, and there’s even more room for different curation and different opportunities to show films that wouldn’t otherwise be seen.”
To show more independent films to the Boise community, Smith organized the Microdose Film Series, which is Filmfort’s off-season quarterly screening series.
The next one is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at The Flicks. It will feature around eight, hand-picked short films that have a summery vibe, including a card shark negotiating at a pizza shop, a young girl attempting to lasso her first crush, and three friends trying to have a chill summer.
“We’re always so inundated — there’s so much content out there online and the world at large,” Smith said. “It’s nice when you know that somebody has thoughtfully put together a screening because they think that it’s going to be something that the audience is going to like.”
At the end, people can participate in a virtual Q & A with MP Cunningham, director of one of the short films, “Ford Clitaurus.” The short inspired a follow-up short called "Agua Donkeys," which was developed into a TV show for The Roku Channel.
“I’m excited to not only to show the short,” Smith said, “but also have a conversation with him about those characters and also about shooting in Salt Lake City, which is a sister city of ours.”
Many of Filmfort’s events, both during Treefort and year-round, happen at The Flicks.
“We do love having to make the Microdose Film Series,” said Carole Skinner, co-owner of The Flicks, “and working with Filmfort. We think Treefort has added a great thing into Boise. People come from all over the west and we think that’s pretty great.”
Tickets are $10 at the box office and on The Flick’s website: theflicksboise.com. The event is free to students and is sponsored by a City of Boise Arts and History grant.