Universal Pictures and George Prentice

Even the coffee shops hadn’t opened yet. Toronto’s King Street is usually one of the busiest thoroughfares in North America, but at this hour of an early September morning (late night revelers might have even felt it was more like the middle of the night), it was incredibly quiet. Almost like a movie set — hmmm. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

I’m a morning person, by trade. But even I thought it was gawdaful early to be standing in line for a movie, let alone seeing one. But this was “The Fabelmans.” This was Steven Spielberg. This was what was rumored to be one of the best films of the year. Well … check, check and double check.

‘The Fabelmans’ opens at The Flicks on Nov. 23

