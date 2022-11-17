...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Even the coffee shops hadn’t opened yet. Toronto’s King Street is usually one of the busiest thoroughfares in North America, but at this hour of an early September morning (late night revelers might have even felt it was more like the middle of the night), it was incredibly quiet. Almost like a movie set — hmmm. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
I’m a morning person, by trade. But even I thought it was gawdaful early to be standing in line for a movie, let alone seeing one. But this was “The Fabelmans.” This was Steven Spielberg. This was what was rumored to be one of the best films of the year. Well … check, check and double check.
So-called “Press and Industry” screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival can begin well before sunrise and continue until well past midnight. And while there were about a dozen different screenings for the press to preview on this particular morning, nothing would divert my determination. So yes, I was first in line. A few hours later, I knew that I had seen one of the best films Spielberg had crafted. Let me repeat that, to be clear: “The Fabelmans” is one of Steven Spielberg’s absolute best. My challenge, of course, is that I would need to wait at least a couple of months to share that experience. But time has flown. It’s November and “The Fabelmans” is poised to open at The Flicks for Thanksgiving. So, let’s talk. Better yet, let’s let Mr. Spielberg have the first word.
“Well, I thought it was going to be a lot easier than it turned out to be because I certainly know the material, and I know all the characters for my entire life,” Spielberg told a select group of press (yours truly included). “And yet, I found this to be a very daunting experience, because I was attempting, in a semi-autobiographical way, to recreate my recollections.”
Spielberg and the cast of “The Fabelmans” had slipped into the screening room while I and a few dozen more lucky members of the press had screened his new masterpiece. And Spielberg et al. were most accommodating to answer our questions. First and foremost was his use of the word “semi-autobiographical” in his first description of “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg was grateful for the opportunity to correct himself. In fact, time and again, he said, nearly all of the scenes and dialogue were “word-for-word, exactly how it happened in my life.” And when he talked about recreating the home movies that he made as a young boy, Spielberg said he took such care in reliving those home movies that he redid them, “frame-for-frame.” Wow. Wow. Wow.
If you haven’t heard yet (which I find difficult to believe), “The Fabelmans” is Spielberg’s bittersweet valentine to his fractured family, particularly his parents. Yes, Sammy Fabelman (Spielberg’s doppelganger portrayed by Mateo Francis-Deford and Gabriel LaBelle at different stages of his young life) is in the eye of the storm. But the gale forces of “The Fabelmans” are father Burt (Paul Dano in his most accessible performance) and mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams who will most likely win her long-deserved Oscar). And as much love as there is between Burt and Mitzi, there is heartbreak.
“I’ve been … .” Spielberg took a long breath and was at a rare loss for words for an extended moment, when asked about being a child of divorce. “Well, honestly, I’ve been very sad in my life. Divorce is something that traumatizes you. And I’ve tried to tell that story before. I actually wrote some pages on divorce for a film that I was making many years ago … but then I got a bit carried away with pleasing audiences, so I ended up putting something in between me and reality.”
There was another long, nearly uncomfortable pause before Spielberg spoke again.
“Well … I put an alien in the middle. That was E.T.”
The line got a huge laugh from the gathered press, but Spielberg waved the laughter off, quickly saying, “It’s true. It’s true. I’ve always put things in between my life and my movies.”
I won’t spoil it for you here, but you will run out of fingers and toes if you try to count the scenes in “The Fabelmans” that are reflections of Spielberg’s real life yet are reminiscent of scenes that we’ve all seen in “E.T.,” “Sugarland Express,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and any of the “Indiana Jones” films. Honestly. I swear to God. Time and again, during “The Fabelmans,” I actually whispered outloud to myself, Omigosh, I can’t believe it. “Isn’t that a scene from E.T.? Raiders of the Lost Ark? Jurassic Park?”
The cast of “The Fabelmans” is rounded out by Seth Rogen (his best work yet, but that’s not a stretch) and Judd Hirsch, who in the few minutes that he has on screen, nearly runs away with the entire movie (a certain Oscar nominee).
I’m desperately trying not to tell you too much about all of the wonderfulness of “The Fabelmans,” but I will tell you that the final scene of a young man walking down a rather deserted thoroughfare was not unlike my own stroll down King Street. It all comes around, doesn’t it? Art imitating life? Go figure.