It’s time to play the music and light the lights because all five seasons of The Muppet Show will begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, Feb. 19.
“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” wrote Kermit the Frog in a press release.
Conceived by Jim Henson to be a bit more adult than Sesame Street, The Muppet Show ran on prime time. It grew in popularity fairly quickly and by January 1977 the show was aired in over 100 countries. A whole generation grew up on the show and perhaps its popularity never waned because it was more than just a variety production. Viewers also went backstage and saw the whirling dervish of activity behind the scenes as Kermit struggled to put it all together. Kermit connected with viewers in an authentic way and the guest appearances were icing on the cake.
The Muppet Show premiered in 1976 and ran until 1981, making 120 episodes of pure delight. For those who are unfamiliar, the vaudvillian style show was hosted by Kermit and featured different human hosts who interacted with The Muppets, creating musical and comedy sketches that all ages can enjoy. There were later versions and continuations of the show, Muppets Tonight aired in 1996 and The Muppets TV series debuted in 2015. However, they were both short lived compared to the original even with help from stars like Prince and Garth Brooks.
No guest star appeared twice but in its heyday the show boasted some seriously famous guests like Dave Grohl, Elton John, Johnny Cash, Steve Martin, Diana Ross, Roger Moore, Vincent Price, and many more.