The award-winning, indie film “The Year of the Dog” begins a two-week showing at the Reel Theater Northgate Boise on Friday, Feb. 24. The film first premiered at the 2022 Chelsea Film Festival last fall and tells the story of an alcoholic struggling with addiction and the rescue dog with a “unique talent” who helped him get sober. “The Year of the Dog” was written, produced, co-directed and starred in by Rob Grabow who currently lives in Montana but spent years in Alaska. While in Alaska, Grabow met a dog sled musher who was battling addiction and credited much of his sobriety to one of his dogs — an energetic Alaskan husky. The film is a drama feature, not a documentary, but Grabow said that much of the story was inspired by the dog sled musher he met in Alaska. “I grew up in communities and around a lot of people who struggled with addiction, so I wanted to explore that theme,” Grabow said. “One of the ways we can work through sobriety is through relationships, in this case, through my character’s relationship with this pretty amazing dog.” The producers of the film visited many animal shelters and rescues in search of their perfect star, but it wasn’t until domestic animal trainer Jon Van Dyke saw a video of Caleb, a 9-month-old Siberian husky, that they knew their search was over. Caleb had recently been adopted by Cathy and Gregg Pittman, owners of Performing Animal Troupe, based in California. Van Dyke then spent six weeks training Caleb for the film, using only positive reinforcement. Many of the dogs featured in the film were rescues, so the producers felt that it was important to uplift local shelters using their film. “The Year of the Dog” is premiering at over 100 theaters across the country and proceeds from each theater are donated to their respective local shelters. Five percent of all profits from sales at the Reel Theater Northgate Boise will be donated directly to the Idaho Humane Society. “Caleb is a rescue and families passed on him because they said he was too wild and too energetic,” Grabow said. “And that energy is exactly what made him look so great on camera and have him just carry so much of the film. We wanted to use this as an opportunity to remind people that rescue dogs are wonderful and that there is a need for them to be adopted.”
courtesy idaho humane society
