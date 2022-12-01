Support Local Journalism


The Wood River Valley is practically synonymous with talented winter athletes; the area notoriously churns out Olympians year after year and even those without aspirations for being a professional athlete are still talented. But unless these athletes get featured in a film like Warren Miller’s annual ski movies or have footage posted on Instagram by sponsors, it’s easy to think that regular outdoor enthusiasts aren’t getting up to film-worthy adventures. That’s why the Homegrown Film Festival was started — to showcase the amazing talent of the area. Entries are divided into pro and amateur so that people of all ages and abilities have a chance to get their talents as athletes and filmmakers showcased.

This year’s festival takes place on Dec. 3 at both the Argyros Performing Arts Theater in Ketchum and the Limelight Hotel lobby across the street, a first for the festival now in its sixth year. Entries for the festival are limited to 1–3 minutes for the amateur category and 3–10 for professional, but more and more people over the years have wanted to submit 20- and 30-minute films. To accommodate this, the festival will be divided this year into two venues; starting at 3 p.m., longer films as well as one hour of old-school 1980s ski movies will start playing on a screen at the Limelight Hotel. The official Homegrown Festival will begin at 6 p.m. across the street at the Argyros, which will also be screened at Limelight, allowing those patrons to watch while drinking and chatting.

