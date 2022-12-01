The Wood River Valley is practically synonymous with talented winter athletes; the area notoriously churns out Olympians year after year and even those without aspirations for being a professional athlete are still talented. But unless these athletes get featured in a film like Warren Miller’s annual ski movies or have footage posted on Instagram by sponsors, it’s easy to think that regular outdoor enthusiasts aren’t getting up to film-worthy adventures. That’s why the Homegrown Film Festival was started — to showcase the amazing talent of the area. Entries are divided into pro and amateur so that people of all ages and abilities have a chance to get their talents as athletes and filmmakers showcased.
This year’s festival takes place on Dec. 3 at both the Argyros Performing Arts Theater in Ketchum and the Limelight Hotel lobby across the street, a first for the festival now in its sixth year. Entries for the festival are limited to 1–3 minutes for the amateur category and 3–10 for professional, but more and more people over the years have wanted to submit 20- and 30-minute films. To accommodate this, the festival will be divided this year into two venues; starting at 3 p.m., longer films as well as one hour of old-school 1980s ski movies will start playing on a screen at the Limelight Hotel. The official Homegrown Festival will begin at 6 p.m. across the street at the Argyros, which will also be screened at Limelight, allowing those patrons to watch while drinking and chatting.
Catching up with friends and supporting those in the community is exactly what the Homegrown Film Festival is all about. The idea for the fest came from local Tina Cole who reached out to fellow local Spencer Cordovano, a man with an extensive background in film and snowboarding, to suggest gathering film edits from friends that would showcase the Wood River Valley and its great talent. As a longstanding board member of the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center (FSAC), Cole also suggested that proceeds go to the FSAC. Last year the festival raised over $10,000 for FSAC and since the festival’s inception it has raised over $50,000.
“Homegrown Film Festival is a celebration of the cinematic and athletic achievement of people who call this place home,” says festival producer Cordovano. “The festival showcases the work of our celebrities and professionals, while also giving a platform to local youth and up-and-comers, and it does so in support of our local avalanche center.”
Part of this year’s lineup is a film from young local Elliott Burks, who spent about a year making it so he could showcase sports from different seasons: kayaking, skiing, and motorcycling. “I wanted to submit my video to be able to show my community what I can do, and honestly to put myself out there and get advice from better videographers,” says Burks.
Giving local rippers like Burks the chance to rub shoulder with pros and show a film in the same festival as them is a great way to support the next generation of talent, explains Cordovano.
Another film in this year’s festival is “Quaintrelle” from skiers Erin Spong and her friend Ana; while not Wood River Valley residents, they do live and ski in Idaho (at Pebble Creek resort, near Pocatello) and consider themselves a part of the local ski and snowboard community. Erin and Ana met on a ski assignment at Snowbird in 2021 and instantly connected; “Quaintrelle” is the culmination of a season of them skiing together and learning from each other. “I don’t just love skiing, I also love being a part of the ski movie-making process — both in front of and behind the camera,” says Spong. And of submitting her film to Homegrown, she says, “This is home to me, and I just want to show it off to the people who I know will appreciate it most.”
Getting stoked on outdoor films is a great reason to attend the Homegrown Film Festival, but so is supporting the local avalanche center and reminding people to start checking the daily avalanche report. “The avalanche report isn’t just for skiers,” says Cordovano. “If you walk your dog, if you’re driving, if you shovel your driveway, the avalanche report is for you.” Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center is the nonprofit organization behind the daily avalanche forecast put out by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center; it also contributes around 50% of the Avalanche Center’s annual funding and provides low-cost to free avalanche education courses throughout the winter. Funds are raised through the Homegrown Film Festival through ticket sales, sponsorships, and a raffle that includes prizes like season passes, skis, snowboards, backpacks, beacons, and more.
So whether you just need an injection of excitement going into the winter season or want to see what talent the Wood River Valley is cooking up, the Homegrown Film Festival is an event not to miss. Cordovano says, “It’s a great time to see everyone and get stoked for the upcoming winter — you never know what the show’s gonna be!”