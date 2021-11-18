By George Prentice
How many movies have there been about Julia Child? Don’t answer that — it’s a hypothetical. Indeed, the French Chef has been served up on more than a few occasions, including a 2009 portrayal from Meryl Streep which was delightful but a bit off-the-boil in “Julie and Julia.” Plus, I’ve heard on the grapevine that HBO is currently working on a rather hush-hush series about Child. But when the Oscar-nominated filmmaking team behind “RBG” decided to reunite to tell the story of a different trailblazer, lovers of biopic docs began to drool. And when “Julia” premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, more than a few of us whispered “Oscar.”
“When you think of someone as iconic as Julia, you assume they were always around,” said co-director Julie Cohen the morning after her TIFF premiere, still reeling from audience hosannas. “Until we started researching our film, I would have thought her origin story was something like, when she was a little girl, she dreamed of being a chef and went to cooking school early. But she didn’t even start writing ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking’ until she was in her 40s and didn’t do TV until she was in her 50s.”
What’s truly exciting is how many unexpected side dishes are served up in “Julia,” such as Ms. Child’s time in the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, how she was assigned to a project called the Emergency Sea Rescue Equipment Section (she actually developed a shark repellent for WW II pilots) and how France wasn’t even the first country that sparked her love for food (it was China where she was stationed for a while during the war). Perhaps the most no-holds-barred surprise from “Julia” was Child’s homophobia early in her career, and her 180-degree turnabout when her personal attorney died of AIDS.
All in, it’s a must-see. “Julia” opens Wednesday, Nov. 24 at The Flicks.
One of the worst-kept secrets in town is my lifelong passion for professional tennis. But what most people don’t know about me is that I have visited the All-England Club at Wimbledon more than a dozen times, a few times as a journalist but more often as a spectator. Borg, Evert, Navratilova, Graff, Sampras, Federer … and oh yes, that McEnroe kid — I’ve been blessed to have seen them all in their prime. But nothing really surprised me more over the years than, in 2000, a man who jumped atop the roof of the courtside broadcast booth and held up a sign that read, “It’s Venus’ party and no one was invited.” Yup, it was Richard Williams, proud papa of Venus who had just won the Wimbledon championship.
The living legends that are Venus and Serena Williams are well-chronicled. But until now, the backstory of Richard Williams who drafted an unconventional 85-page blueprint of how Venus and Serena would become … well, Venus and Serena, arguably two of the greatest athletes ever and undoubtedly the greatest sports siblings of the modern era.
And now along comes “King Richard,” in a sure-bet Oscar nominated performance from Will Smith as the undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. This profoundly moving film explores the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. “King Richard” arrives Friday, Nov. 19 in a day-and-day arrangement which sees Warner Bros release it to theaters on the same day it arrives on HBO Max.
The Walt Disney Animation Studios have been rather crafty with a few of their recent theatrical releases. Now, I’m not talking about something like the much-touted live action “Jungle Cruise.” No, I’m thinking more about animated features like “Up,” “Zootopia” or last year’s “Soul.” There wasn’t anywhere near the publicity for these gems when compared to the juggernauts that were this year’s “Cruella” or “Jungle Cruise.” Instead, the Disney folks have opted to be a bit more subtle with their animated releases allowing audiences to discover these gems a bit more organically. Which brings us to “Encanto,” Disney’s unexpected but extraordinary Thanksgiving treat.
Hidden in the mountains of Colombia, is the mythical Encanto, a magical house filled with the Madrigal family, each of them charmed with a mystical or magical superpower — everyone that is, except one — Mirabel. But when she discovers that her family’s magic is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only “ordinary” Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
“Encanto” reunites co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard who took home the Oscar for “Zootopia” in 2016, And “Encanto’s” music has been penned by the astonishing Lin-Manuel Miranda. Oscars all around? Most likely. “Encanto” opens in theaters only, Thursday, Nov. 24.