Everything seems like it is getting more expensive. Gas, groceries, real estate. So the Egyptian Theatre director of operations, Elliot Prestwich, wanted to give people affordable entertainment with $2 children’s movies and $5 classics.
“We’ve got a really great response, especially (from) the price point,” Prestwich said. “It feels like there’s inflation on everything, so being able to offer an affordable entertainment solution, it makes us feel really good. We’re seeing whole families come out and enjoy these events. That we can provide that to Boise is exciting.”
Prestwich and the theatre chose the films based on surveys they did on Facebook.
“We are excited for our customers’ feedback,” Prestwich said. “It’s been an interesting year coming out of COVID. But I think we’ve got a lot of great activities and shows on the horizon.”
He also said that they want to build legacy customers, people who have grown up going to The Egyptian Theatre and who bring their friends from out of town. They also want to appeal to as many tastes as possible.
“We’re really trying to diversify our programming,” Prestwich said. “We try to really mix-in film and cinema from all ages, everything all the way back to the ‘50s all the way up to new releases. This year, we’ve done first-run movies. We opened ‘James Bond’ here. We had ‘Ghostbusters.’ That’s not something that the theatre’s done in almost a decade.”
Here’s the list of classic movies, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Batman” (1989) on July 1; “The Sandlot “(1993) on July 2; “Batman Returns” (1992) on July 8; “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) on July 9; “Caddyshack” (1980) on July 15; “The Wild Bunch” (1969) on July 22; “City Slickers” (1991) on July 23; and “Dirty Harry” (1971) on July 30.
“‘Space Odyssey,’ that’s just a weird film. I enjoy watching that,” Prestwich said. “Western fans, we’re gonna show ‘The Wild Bunch’ that’s a classic spaghetti western film. I enjoy movies, so just coming and watching them on the big screen is always exciting.”
Here’s the list of kid’s movies, all at 2 p.m.: “Paw Patrol” (2021) on June 30; “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019) on July 7; “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) on July 14; “Spiderwick Chronicles” (2008) on July 21; “The Spongebob SquarePants Movie” (2004) on July 28; “LEGO Movie” (2014) on Aug. 11; and “Scooby!” (2020) on Aug. 18.
“(Let’s say) you have two kids, four kids — you can come, you can still afford popcorn and a drink,” Prestwich said. “For us, it’s about building those legacies. People that move away from here, when they come back, they stop by the Egyptian to show their friends. We get people from out of town who just want to come in and look at the restoration and the decorations and the theater. Then when they finally come and experience the show here, it’s very intimate.”