I’ve been making a list (and checking it twice) of my favorite films of 2019. Truth be told, I was rather downtrodden at the year’s mid-point, because there were a scant few (Us, Rocketman, The Mustang) that I considered exceptional. But a gale storm of wonderful films blew into cinemas this fall and kablooey—we’ve had a non-stop embarrassment of riches ever since I’m still a couple of weeks away from revealing my rather bizarre tradition of dropping the best films into a March Madness-like bracket; but I’m happy to report that a late entry has eased its way into my list of the year’s best.
Richard Jewell-showcasing the best male performance (Paul Walter Hauser) and one of the finest ensemble casts (Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde) of this or any year—is a near-perfect chronicle of a singularly embarrassing and ghastly misunderstood chapter of modern American history.
“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes,” an anonymous 911 caller warned on July 27, 1996.
Within moments, the world was introduced to Richard Jewell as a security guard who had discovered a suspicious backpack under a park bench and, in short order, helped evacuate the area and save countless lives. The scene was a public park in Atlanta which was already the center of the world’s attention because the Georgia capital was hosting what had been, up until that moment, a flawless edition of the Summer Olympics. Minutes after Jewell escorted thousands of people to safety, a pipe bomb ripped through the celebration. Jewell was immediately called an American hero, but days later, the law enforcement wannabe would spiral into becoming the FBI’s number one suspect in one of the most infamous acts of domestic terrorism. Unrelenting press coverage vilified Jewell, ripping his personal life to shreds and throwing him to the proverbial wolves of public opinion. To this day, say the words “Atlanta Olympic bombing” and it won’t be long before the name Richard Jewell surfaces. Sad to say, too many Americans, the press included, forget that Jewell was never charged with a crime. In fact, another man confessed to the bombing six years later (as well as the bombings of two abortion clinics and a gay bar).
“Clint called me and said, ‘We’re going to Atlanta, and we’re going to do the Richard Jewell story.’ The time to tell that story is now,” said the film’s co-producer Tim Moore. “Clint said, ‘It’s a story that needs to be told.’”
Yes, Moore was talking about THAT (is there any other) Clint, the Oscar winner whose filmmaking has aged better than a fine whisky ever could.
Co-producer Jessica Meier added, “Clint felt it was important because even though it happened over 20 years ago, it could still happen today. Anybody can be taken down in two seconds by a quick statement, true or not.”
The lean yet lofty screenplay of Eastwood’s film, penned by screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, The Hunger Games) is based on a 1997 Vanity Fair article, “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell” written by Marie Brenner.
“In 1996, law enforcement was enthralled by the profiling theory, so amidst the frenzy that would have been going on at the FBI after the bombing, they looked at this very sweet, slightly oddball guy who found the device and thought, ‘Oh, it’s the lone bomber theory,’” wrote Brenner. “It then became a witch hunt – a term that is overused in our culture but is the very definition of what happened to Richard. Then and now, our society is so quick to make assumptions about people based on how they look or how a series of actions appears from the outside, without trying to see inside someone’s heart.”
As much as I admire Ray’s screenplay and Eastwood’s straight-to-the-point direction, I could rave all day and night about the cast of Richard Jewell, beginning with a performance that I assume you’ll never forget from Paul Walter Hauser. You may remember Hauser’s hilarious scene-stealing in I, Tonya or BlacKkKlansman, but his portrayal of the hardworking, ingenuous gentle giant that is Richard Jewell is an acting master class.
Oscar-winners Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates co-star as, respectively, Jewell’s attorney and mother. They will, most likely, chalk up extra Oscar nominations. Jon Hamm is also on board as a ruthless FBI agent, and the underappreciated and always dynamic Olivia Wilde is eye-popping as an ethics-challenged reporter who’s a bit too hungry for a headline. If you haven’t yet heard about Wilde’s character, I’ll only say that this reporter’s efforts to get an exclusive won’t do any wonders for media credibility.
All in, Richard Jewell is a must-see. More than two decades after the bombing, Eastwood—someone who knows a thing or two about fictional heroics—widens his lens in an effort to widen our collective conscience on the heavy price of being a real-world hero. Simply put, we can do better. But life isn’t simple, so we seldom do.