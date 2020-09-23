Cheating Hearts: Kajillionaire
Approaching Kajillionaire, a wildly original, sometimes bittersweet, but always smart new comedy, you’ve got three great reasons to be excited: co-stars Richard Jenkins, the much-missed Debra Winger and Evan Rachel Wood, one of the most compelling forces in front of and behind the camera. But it’s Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) who steals the movie. Given the considerable talents of her co-stars, what Rodriguez accomplishes is closer to larceny. Appropriately, thievery is the story’s centerpiece.
The Dyne clan—low-rent rip-off artists—squat in the low-rent section of Los Angeles. To give you a sense of their absurdity, they squat in a moldy office space, where pink bubbles cascade through the walls twice daily (thrice on Wednesdays), from… wait for it... an adjoining bubble factory. That gives you a small taste of how tall and wide the looking glass that you step through in Kajillionaire is. To be sure, the Dynes’ thieveries are bottom-rung (they often purloin other people’s mail), and they often go to ridiculous lengths to get small sums of money. But when they happen upon the free-spirited Melanie (Rodriguez), the Dynes’ world is upended, particularly the daughter who, even though she is in her late 20s, is emotionally childlike. The on-screen spark between Rodriguez and Wood is so supercharged, you will most likely be caught unprepared for the tenderness that follows.
—George Prentice