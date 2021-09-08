Catching up on the best films of 2021 isn’t much of a lift. True, two thirds of a year have come and gone; and while there have been a few moments of inspiration, I’d be stretching the truth if I didn’t emphasize “few.” Sadly, many of this year’s high-profile efforts (“A Quite Place: Part II,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Cruella”), weren’t anywhere near the price of admission. Even “Jungle Cruise,” Disney’s Indiana Jones-eque romp was a bit of fun, but hardly worthy of an $11 ticket or (gasp) the extra $39 Disney+ wants you to shell out (on top of their monthly subscription fee) to watch at home.
Very few releases thus far have any real chance of an Oscar nod, but I would be remiss if I didn’t point you to the satisfying “Summer of Soul,” documenting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a sure-bet Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature of the year.
But let’s be honest: that’s not why you asked me here today, is it? So, let’s set our sights on the future — and there’s plenty to get excited about. Over the next couple of weeks, Boise Weekly will once more be “attending” the Toronto International Film Festival (virtually), and several of the titles are quite promising. Here’s just a sampling (in alphabetical order) of what’s on our to-do list:
“Belfast” — From writer/director Kenneth Branagh, the “troubles” get a big screen treatment with co-stars Judi Dench, Jude Law and Jamie Dornan. It’s slated for a November release to theaters, and they’re already whispering Dame Judi’s name for another Oscar nomination.
“The Card Counter” — Veteran provocateur screenwriter Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver,” “The Last Temptation of Christ”) uses Vegas as a backdrop for his latest fixation. And what a cast: Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and the always wonderful Tiffany Haddish.
”Charlotte” — This one’s high on my list. “Charlotte” is an animated drama, telling the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of World War II. Featuring the voices of Keira Knightly, Jim Broadbent and Sophie Okonedo.
”Dune” — It’s this year’s buzziest TIFF title. In development since 2016 with a rumored budget of $200 million-plus and a cast including Timothee Chalamat, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, the sci-fi classic is now in the hands of Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival”).
”The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” — This is one of multiple premieres starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this time in the true story of an eccentric artist who introduces Victorian London to the delights of cats. Co-starring Claire Foy.
”The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — Heaven help me, I can’t wait to see this big screen take on the infamous Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, co-starring … wait for it, Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain. Check out the trailer; you’ll be stunned when you see the wigs, toupees, makeup (and eyelashes).
”Flee” — An animated feature with a very timely premise, part documentary, part narrative: an Afghanistan refugee struggles to come out as a gay man in Russia. It could well be an Oscar nominee in two categories: Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature.
”Last Night in Soho” — I’m a total weenie when it comes to anything terrifying, but “Last Night in Soho” looks so original and visually stunning, that I’m going to need to suck it up for what is being described as a “psychological horror romp” starring the much-in-demand Anya Taylor Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”).
”Parallel Mothers” — Anything from filmmaker extraordinaire Pedro Almodovar (“All About My Mother,” “Pain and Glory”) must make the short list. Here, he’s partnering again with Penelope Cruz as a woman who bonds with another new mother in a maternity ward, and gradually works her way into the other woman’s life.
”The Rescue” — a new documentary from Oscar winning filmmakers E. Chair Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“Free Solo”). This time they document the riveting 2018 story of 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped in a flooding cave in Thailand.
”Spencer” — If you haven’t heard about this one, you must not have any access to social media. This is the much-discussed bio pic, with Kristen Stewart as Lady Di. It’s from Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, who has had some success in this genre (“Jackie”).
There are plenty (literally, hundreds) more titles at TIFF, but I think this might tide us over for a bit. Can’t wait to share the details in a couple of weeks.