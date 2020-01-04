Even short films can have a great impact. That’s the point of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which hosted its 17th-annual showing Friday evening at Boise’s Egyptian Theatre.
The films, varying in length, are meant to inspire activism and grassroots movements, with topics ranging from climate change to racial inequity in the outdoor world. While none of the films were directly related to Idaho, some touched on issues near and dear to the hearts of Idahoans. In one film, a crew of scientists helped restore the Elwha River, years after the dam was removed in 1992. Many Idahoans are fighting for that same issue on the Lower Snake River, which gives way to Central Idaho’s mountainous regions that once swam rich with wild salmon.
Whether it’s addressing climate change, fighting for Idaho salmon or calling for a better public transportation system, they’re issues that affect all Idahoans, said Eric Willadsen, Conservation Program Manager for the Idaho Sierra Club.
“I invite you to take action right now,” Willadsen told the crowd, which filled the Egyptian Theatre’s seats almost in entirety.
Before the films began, he encouraged all of the members of the audience to sign a petition, advocating for dam breaching on the Lower Snake River and an agreeable solution to all involved. The petition will be delivered to Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup once signatures are collected.
Zack Waterman, the director of the Idaho Sierra Club, said that while there’s no hard data to show, he does believe that the film festival has inspired local people to take up grassroots causes. It also shows that political engagement extends outside of voting, he said.
Waterman noted that if everyone in the room called their representative or senator, they will take notice that it’s an important issue.