In December 2009, I was hard-pressed to articulate my favorite films of the year for Boise Weekly, and I was in a desperate search for presenting the year’s best cinema in unique fashion. Right about the same time, I was sitting in what was then-known as Taco Bell Area, enjoying a Boise State basketball game. And like a basketball to the head, it hit me: Why not mash-up a March Madness-like basketball bracket with collection of the year’s best movies? Indeed, it has been a decade of what has become known as Movie Madness.
You see, I’m not a huge fan of lists because, quite frankly, there are so many of them. But I think the end of a decade truly warrants a list of my favorite films of the 2010s. It has been a privilege, and indeed an honor, to share my movie musings with you this past decade; so, just before we pop the champagne and usher in the 2020s, here are (in alphabetical order) my favorite films of the past 10 years. Yes, it’s a list (may as well get over it, George).
Boyhood (2014)—Richard Linklater’s 12-year production was epic. The end result, with an unforgettable Oscar-winning performance from Patricia Arquette, was remarkably intimate.
The Descendants (2011)—The Oscar-winning screenplay from Alexander Payne was so poignant, but the real prize was a heartbreaking performance from George Clooney.
Gravity (2013)—A technical tour-de-force from director Alfonso Cuaron and a dazzling achievement from Sandra Bullock.
Get Out (2017)—Perhaps the best original screenplay of the decade, penned by Jordan Peele.
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)—The incomparable writer/director Wes Anderson gave me the most fun at the movies this decade.
The King’s Speech (2010)—The duo of Colin Firth, as King George VI, and Geoffrey Rush, as his therapist, was 2010’s finest pairing.
Moonlight (2016)—The very particular three stages of manhood was brilliantly crafted by writer/director Barry Jenkins.
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)—This is the second Wes Anderson to make my list of the decade’s best. Including an honorable for Isle of Dogs, that’s a hat-trick.
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)—The best romantic comedy about ballroom dancing, mental illness and professional football I saw this decade.
Spotlight (2015)—The ensemble was near-perfect, but Tom McCarthy’s screenplay redefined what is truly “essential” journalism.
Honorable Mentions: 12 Years a Slave, A Star is Born, Bridesmaids, Brooklyn, American Hustle, Amour, Argo, The Artist, The Florida Project, Isle of Dogs, La La Land, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Zero Dark Thirty