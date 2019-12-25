Movie Madness: The Best Films of 2019
George Prentice
I’ve longed thought that movies have more in common with poetry than other art forms. In an unexpected moment of simplicity or an overt blast of audacity, a film can jump from the screen and land in a very particular corner of your heart. And 2019 was no different. I loved, loved, loved so many movies—from the supple (A Hidden Life) to the sublime (The Farewell), a select number of films have embedded in my mind’s eye.
As BW readers have come to know, at year’s end I drop my favorite films into a March Madness-like bracket, and a few survive as the year’s best. So, here they are. My Elite Eight of 2019 are (in alphabetical order) 1917, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, A Hidden Life, Booksmart, The Farewell, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite. My favorite two films of the year? A Hidden Life and Little Women.