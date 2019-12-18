I simply can’t wait for you open that lovely Christmas present wrapped in fiery red tissue paper with pink ribbons. Inside that handsomely adorned bundle is something even more beautiful: an all-American adventure, genuinely timeless but essentially contemporary. But take notice: The attached tag reads, “Do not open until December 25th.” Rest assured, in these last few nights before Christmas, you can sleep well. A dazzling new incarnation of Little Women, featuring a gorgeous production helmed by director Greta Gerwig and the year’s finest ensemble cast, is the cinematic gift of the season. At least for this jolly old elf, it’s the best film of 2019.
Across disparate cultures and radically different generations, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, first published in 1868, has come to life in a million different ways. It’s an unsparing novel in its depiction of the world’s harshness toward ambitious young women, but it also offers unexpected comfort: Ambition—a vibrant inner life that breaks the bonds of the world—is its own reward. Little Women is a book that we first encounter as children, when the world’s possibilities are open and there is nothing to hold us back; we return as young adults, when the constraints of adulthood and society shape who we are; and we return again, as older readers, with the nostalgia of what it meant to be young and bold, joined with the joy of seeing a new generation experience that daring for themselves. For a century and a half, the power of the book has been its individual call to grapple with life’s many lures—art, love, fortune, freedom and the hope of being 100% of who you are, creating your own story.
Indeed, 2019’s Little Women comes to us as what has most likely been a personal project from writer/director-extraordinaire Gerwig. As every reader has brought her or his own interpretation and meaning to the story, Gerwig has approached Little Women with a determination that captures the epic nature of a sweeping novel that is usually fully imagined only in our mind’s eye. Initially published by Alcott in two halves, Gerwig pulls apart the novel as a whole but switches back between the two halves, with Jo’s story of determination and spirit providing the through-line. With this new film’s fluid approach to time, a new interpretation better immerses into the moments, accidents of fate and acts of will that form the March sisters—ink-stained, independent writer Jo; nurturing, principled, would-be actor Meg; fragile, open-hearted musician Beth; and clever, aspirational painter Amy—into their full adult selves, each so different but united in unswerving sisterhood.
The picture that emerges is of four women looking back with affection at how they became who they are. It is also one of a world where the dailiness of women’s lives—their discoveries, sacrifices and anger, their financial, artistic and domestic concerns—deeply matters. What does it mean to take the reins of your life when so much that happens is out of your control? And how does that look to four sisters with four divergent dreams? These are the questions that Gerwig brings to the fore in a visually ravishing fashion. The questions feel modern, yet it was Alcott who latched onto these oppositions that still stop us in our tracks: money vs. art, love vs. personal satisfaction, ideals vs. real life, caring for family vs. finding your voice.
And the cast of Little Women? My, oh my. First, there’s Saoirse Ronan as Jo, a role that requires an actor of supreme skill and of near-supernatural transparency. Having seen Ronan utterly embody the adolescent tornado of emotions at the center of Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Ronan saddles up the role of Jo as if it was her birthright. We’re gob-smacked with her naturalistic, intelligent, and ultimately emotional being.
Emma Watson, who came to the fore as Hermione in the Harry Potter series, and as Belle, tamed us all in Beauty and the Beast, is Meg, the eldest of the March sisters. We remember Meg as a headstrong perfectionist and someone desperate to marry, but Watson’s Meg finds feminism in her desire to be a wife and mother.
Florence Pugh as Amy, the youngest March sister, nearly steals the movie (as if that were possible). In the novel, we know Amy as strident and mischievous, but Pugh’s portrayal sees Amy as head-strong, but smart and admirable in her recognition that she may indeed be a good artist, but probably never a great one.
Meryl Streep and Laura Dern are also on hand in supporting roles (they’re both wonderful). And let’s not forget the men of Little Women: There’s Timothee Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Bob Odenkirk and the always-exceptional Tracy Letts.
This unforgettable film is truly a crowning achievement from Gerwig. Whether the Motion Picture Academy is wise enough to nominate Gerwig for Hollywood’s top prize remains to be seen, but know this: Little Women is a treasure… and exactly what I wanted for Christmas.