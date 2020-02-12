The friend zone: It's a space nobody wants to be, but we've all been there. The film Like Love, which premieres at The Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 12, is an anti-romantic/romantic comedy that tells the story of a boy caught in the friend zone and the girl that put him there. The film explores romantic ideas in the wake of the #meToo movement and how often women say yes, when they really mean no; with Lily Yasuda playing Harper, a woman looking for friendship over a fling, and Joseph Bricker as Jackson, the friend who falls hard for her. ]Yasuda, who also wrote and produced the film; and director, writer and producer Michael Wolfe, both Boise natives, shot and edited Like Love in the City of Trees, and they'll be on hand following the screening for a Q&A with the audience.
$17 Adults, $12 students. 7 p.m. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise, egyptiantheatre.net.