It’s the spooky season and our local haunts don’t disappoint. We’re looking at you, Haunted World and Field of Screams with your diabolical chainsaws. But for some fresh goosebump making options in a popcorn night sort of way, you might want to check out the newest film fest on the scary block — the Boise Fright Film Festival. Not only will you get a lineup of Halloween terror on the big screen, you’ll also be able to see — and judge — some local slasher filmmakers. The festival includes a screening of the h48 entries to this year’s 48-hour horror film competition.
It all takes place at The Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 11 a.m. with a showing of Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride,” followed by “Sally & Jess” at 1:30 p.m., a vintage movie (1989) about two sibling “orphans” who flee the authorities in order to stay together … and oh yeah, a psycho killer is on the loose. At 7 is Dario Argento’s “Deep red,” aka “The Hatchet Murders,” a 1975 Italian “giallo” horror film.
The h48 Screening and Awards Ceremony is sandwiched in between the second and third full-length movies and starts at 4 p.m. This year, there are 15 four- to six-minute entries. After all the shorts are shown, trophy awards are handed out for “Best Scream Queen,” “Best Baddie/Villain” and “Best SFX.” Cash prizes and trophies are awarded for: “Audience Choice” ($100) and “Best of Fest ($250).
The actual filming took place last weekend, starting around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and ending at 5 on Sunday, Oct. 9, with film crews fanning out across Boise, creating a short movie in 48 hours, complete with titles, music, credits and all. And, since it is the season, “they try to be scary more than anything else,” said Josie Pusl, h48 co-founder.
Pusl said that this is the 11th year for h48, the scary little sister to i48, which has been around since 2004. They were even able to hold the competition during the pandemic, although had to go to a virtual screening in 2020. There were about 25 teams then because the screening time was not limited, Pusl said, “but I don’t think everyone got their’s done. The turn in rate wasn’t as good.”
Boise Fright Film Festival passes are $25. Individual tickets, including for the h48 Screening and Awards Ceremony, are $7. Go to the website for more information: idaho48.org.