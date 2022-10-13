Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boo!

It’s the spooky season and our local haunts don’t disappoint. We’re looking at you, Haunted World and Field of Screams with your diabolical chainsaws. But for some fresh goosebump making options in a popcorn night sort of way, you might want to check out the newest film fest on the scary block — the Boise Fright Film Festival. Not only will you get a lineup of Halloween terror on the big screen, you’ll also be able to see — and judge — some local slasher filmmakers. The festival includes a screening of the h48 entries to this year’s 48-hour horror film competition.

Recommended for you

Load comments