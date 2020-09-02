Treefort fans and cinephiles alike have a weekend to look forward to. The festival is presenting Filmfort as a hybrid event, in which movie fans can snuggle up on the couch and watch from home or attend a limited screening event at The Flicks.
“We have options for everyone’s level of comfort,” said Filmfort Director Chelsea Smith, “and we wanted to offer a screening because we think there’s something really magical about watching a movie with a group of people.”
Treefort Music Fest partnered with Filmmaker Magazine to present Filmfort Weekend. It runs from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27, and people can watch over 30 films free online. The fort will also host three limited screenings at The Flicks on each evening of the event at 7 p.m. The cost for the in-person event is $10 per film, or $25 for all three; and tickets are available at The Flicks website.
The online streaming event lasts all weekend long, and viewers can binge watch all of the films that were originally slated for the Filmfort lineup by going to FilmmakerMagazine.com. Smith said it’s a great way for people to see the cinema that was scheduled for Filmfort.
“Artists are still making art—they just aren’t getting the visibility that they used too,” said Smith. “We’re excited about sharing all these films and the artists really want people to see them, too.”
The in-person event held at The Flicks will have limited seating due to safety precautions. Smith said that’s one of the reasons Filmfort decided to have the event: “The Flicks really goes above and beyond with safety protocol.” There are 50 available seats per show and attendees must wear masks inside the theater.
The three films being screened vary in theme but all of them were featured at Sundance. Smith said none of them are online yet and they’re all about very contemporary issues. The Friday night screening is Feels Good Man, a film about art and censorship; Saturday’s is Freeland, about the legalization of marijuana and the industry surrounding it; and the Sunday screening is Beast Beast, a film about youth culture and gun violence.
“All of these films are really relevant topics,” said Smith. “People will be talking about them once they see them. They are really challenging and dynamic films.”