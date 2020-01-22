It’s not ideal for a third year wizard to battle with an unloving family, escaped prisoners and ghoulish dementors. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third film installment in the Harry Potter franchise, is a beloved tale following Harry and his friends on their quest to survive school at Hogwarts, defend against the dark arts and apprehend the escaped murderer Sirius Black. In the 16 years since this film’s release, the magic of The Prisoner of Azkaban’s music lives on with the talented and classically trained Boise Philharmonic symphony orchestra. Join longtime wizards and curious witches as they join together for a live concert experience, accompanying a screening of the film at the Morrison Center. There will be two event times on Saturday, Jan 25.
1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $54-$84. The Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, morrisoncenter.com.