The inimitable George Prentice is coming back and will grace our pages once again with BW-exclusive movie reviews.
George has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism and has won dozens of awards for his investigative reporting. He’s notched top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting — to name a few.
As host of Boise State Public Radio’s “Morning Edition,” George helms one of the highest rated broadcasts in Idaho. He has taken the live broadcast out of the studio and on the road, reporting from Wall Street, the White House and presidential inaugurations in D.C.
In addition, George has been honored for his work with Idaho foster children, winning the Governor’s Brightest Star grand prize award. He’s also been a film critic for more than three decades, and is a globe-trotting regular fixture at some of the world’s best film festivals. In past pages of Boise Weekly, George brought readers to world premieres for every major Oscar winner for nearly 20 years.
Look for his return — George’s redux debut is slated for Sept. 8.