If you want to gain more self awareness, record what you do for hundreds of hours. Preferably when you’re doing something cool, like skateboarding across 828 miles of the Iceland Ring Road like Cary Judd.
In 2020, Judd, who has lived in Boise since 2010, experienced a series of devastating losses. His mother died of congestive heart failure, his father died of complications from a hip transplant, and his aunt died of complications from Alzheimer’s. In addition, one of his friends died of suicide. To help cope with his grief, Judd took to riding his electric skateboard. He said he rode it on the Greenbelt around 150 times.
But — he wanted to do something bigger. Some kind of athletic feat to push his body. His friend Drew Garcia recommended he also film the experience. Judd agreed and decided to film his journey skateboarding across Iceland.
“I decided to go to Iceland because it’s a place I always wanted to see. I’m a photographer and pretty much every (expletive) with a camera wants to go there,” Judd said. “On the mental emotional side, I wanted to go someplace far and foreign to take me out of familiar surroundings and feel like I was on a different planet.”
The finished product of that experience, “828,” is set to premiere on Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. The documentary has a large focus on mental health awareness.
“I want to destigmatize mental health challenges. They’ve become so common. They’re still really difficult to talk about. I looked around and didn’t see a lot of (discussions),” Judd said. “So I just figured it’s got to start somewhere. I have this experience that’s unique to me, but honestly, not that unique when it comes to the human experience. A lot of people (are) struggling.”
One of the biggest discoveries Judd made was realizing the difference between clinical depression and grief.
“As the story unfolded, I realized the physicality of riding the board was what I was using as therapy for my depression, and that left space for me to process grief,” Judd said.
Depression can be developed over time and can be passed down in families, while grief is largely how people respond to a single traumatic event, like the loss of a loved one.
“Depression is like that dark, existential horror that just bubbles up in you for no apparent reason. It can be triggered by things and exacerbated by things,” Judd said. “With grief, like when your parents died, for example, it’s okay to be sad and you should cry and you do need to process those emotions. Whereas depression is this, ‘I’m sad. For no reason. Or, my body feels sad for no reason.’”
At multiple points he fell, physically and mentally, in the cold and rain, but always got back up — and had no serious injuries.
“Seeing myself in difficult situations and how I reacted was super educational for me to rethink how I respond when I’m up against the difficult times,” said Judd. “I surprised myself just by being so open. When I watched that footage back, I realized that I was leaving nothing out.
“I just want to help other people because I know so many people that have struggled with just heavy depression and it’s been exacerbated for the last few years,” he said. “So if my experience helps another person deal with their experience, and, God, if it saves their life, I would be so you know, just humbled by that.”