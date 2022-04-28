L.A. has a certain look, certain weather and certain buildings. You can see it in movies if you know the streets or buildings.
Boise’s different.
“I could shoot in this alley just behind our office,” said Bill Doty, creator and partner of Senestre Creative, “and I could tell you that we’re in old Chicago and you would believe it. Or I could say we’re in New York or I could say we’re in Idaho. It’s such a cool, unique look around here.”
Doty is the writer and director of “Fugued Up!,” a dark comedy set to premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on May 4 at 7 p.m.
The film itself is about a man with amnesia who is told he may be a serial killer. With the help of the girl who shot him and his strange, but caring, brother, he must dig through the remains of his life to learn if it’s true.
The idea behind the film, Doty said, is not knowing whether something is true. He has always imagined someone waking up from a coma with no memories and hearing awful things about themselves, so he wanted to explore that in a film.
“People say, ‘Well, that was the old me.’ Is your behavior based on memory or how you were raised? Then you lose your memory,” Doty said. “Is it just like you’ve just rebooted?”
The film is all shot in and around Boise, such as at Boise Brewing, Tango’s Empanadas, Bodega Boise and The Pain Center. Even much of the cast and crew, like Doty, live in Idaho. And, true to Idaho weather, on the first day of shooting, it was snowing.
“I was ecstatic because I wanted it to be winter. We set up, got the camera, started shooting,” Doty said. “Because it’s Idaho, five hours later, the sun is out and everything’s starting to melt. So we just ran, ran as fast as we could, and then worked around it.”
Careful viewers will be able to see how some scenes in the beginning have snow and others are pure sunshine. There are a lot of small, carefully planned details throughout the film. In one scene, the characters are at one of their mother’s houses and there are drinks everywhere. Throughout their conversation, the mother will drink out of different glasses.
“There’s subtleties with every character,” Doty said “This is one thing I really like about this film. None of the characters are flawless. Every character has something.”
The dedication to details doesn’t end with the writing. For one scene, the cameraman had to get into a local creek.
That scene took three hours to shoot; four seconds got into the film.
But, as Doty said, “it was worth it.”
The cast includes local actors Joshua Malloy, Chance Fuerstinger and Chelsea Klikunas as well as Larry Thomas (“Seinfeld’s” ‘Soup Nazi’), Joe Estevez (“Baby Ghost” and “Soul Taker”), Jan Broberg (“Everwood”), Janet Lo (“Second Jen”) and David H. Stevens (“Punch Drunk Love”). The production companies are Blue Banner Films and Senestre Creative. Following the film, there will be a Q and A with the cast and crew.