From creator Sterlin Harjo and executive producer Taika Waititi (who also co-wrote the first episode), Reservation Dogs is an overdue coming-of-age comedy that tinges a bit like cult Idaho-based film Napoleon Dynamite and a bit of a heist flick.
Boise Weekly asked Showrunner Sterlin Harjo in a press junket last week about this coming‑of‑age story and his experience growing up in Oklahoma. He said: "I grew up watching some of my favorite coming‑of‑age stories, The Goonies, Stand by Me, and it was kind of a shout‑out to some of that time period in the film...Oklahoma doesn't get a lot of love. A lot of people don't know about it, but there's an interesting history there. It was at one-time Indian territory, and there are 38 tribes there. So if you are of the Indigenous community there, you know how unique and special it is. And you can drive 30 minutes to an hour down the road, and you are in a whole new tribal territory with new languages, new customs, new ceremonial practices, and that led to this, I think, cool upbringing."
Harjo elaborated on the inspiration for his fictional Reservation town that the four protagonists call home. He said: "I grew up in a town called Holdenville, Oklahoma, and in that small town, it was so diverse. You had to get along with people from different backgrounds and different cultures. It was a wonderful experience. And growing up like that in rural Oklahoma, you have to create your world, which we are pulling from [for Reservation Dogs]. So that's what this show is about."
There's a laconic air to life in an Oklahoman Native American Reservation. But our four main characters are seeing through adult B.S., bureaucracy, and dealing with parents and authority figures is a familiar and universal theme, regardless of the ethnicity. The difference is seeing a Native American cast and hearing their unique stories is long overdue.
Reservation Dogs (a tip to the Tarantino film, Reservoir Dogs) are kingpins on the "Res." Of course, California is their escape hatch goal, although metaphorically, California could be New Jersey for all they care, as long as it's out of Oklahoma.
The lead is Bear, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Ta gives is a sullen heartbreaker, a teen who misses his rapper dad, and is trying to walk the right path and also be the leader his troupe looks up to for the next task at hand. Elora Danan is the second banana, played by Devery Jacobs. She pushes and pulls until a schism in the group begins to emerge. Standout Paulina Alexis' sly with the one-liners Willie Jack is a bit of a wildcard. She pretty much has a comeback and a remark for everyone and every situation, as Lane Factor's character Cheese is the comic relief and foil to Bear's attempt at cohesive leadership.
Our four, led by Bear, are not quite a gang, but more a bored band of outsiders living in Okern who are against some tough local townies. Enter momentarily inconvenient appearances by the Sheriff (Zahn McClarnon), who is doggedly piecing together a Flaming Flamers chip heist. Also putting a damper on some of the unbridled teen rebellion is Bear's single mom, Rita (Sarah Podemski).
This is not a thigh-slapping comedy, but an introspective and riotous look at trying to define who you are and what you are about, all in a bid to escape it yet remain true to your roots. Confusing? No. Reservation Dogs is Harjo's story dramatized with all the funny moments of growing on a reservation, living among and immersed in white culture while keeping the edges of your own culture from fraying away.
Verdict: Tune in and see a world rarely shown, and enjoy an understated, funny, familiar coming-of-age yarn with fresh faces. PG-13 (language).