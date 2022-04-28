Netflix cracking down on password-sharing has nothing on the strong arm of Her Majesty’s enforcers out to fine (or even jail) those caught watching BBC without paying a TV license. People’s exhibit No. 1: a wily criminal mastermind (or so the Crown would have us believe) named Kempton Bunton. A crook? Maybe. Wily? Possibly. Quite delightful? Absolutely — certainly when he is portrayed by the delicious Jim Broadbent in "The Duke," a tasty snack of a film served up at The Flicks, beginning Friday, May 6.
In the early 1960s, sexagenarian Kempton Bunton (Broadbent) was a cause celebré — he was alleged to have stolen Goya’s portrait of The Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in The National’s history. Kempton sent ransom notes saying he would return the painting, but only if the UK government agreed to his demand — free television. Now, that may be a head scratcher for us Yanks, but the privilege of watching the BBC has a price tag, beginning somewhere around 10 shillings in the 1920s, all the way to today’s fee of 159 pounds ($216.60), per year. Bunton thought that was a bit of bunk, particularly for senior citizens who, he argued, counted on the Beeb to combat loneliness.
Indeed, The Duke opens like a cracking good detective story. We’re transported back to 1961, where we see two plainclothes detectives raiding a home, flashing their badges, and telling a flustered Bunton, “Our radar van (yes, 'that’ was a thing back then), has detected a transformer signal emitting from this address with a cathode receiver.” Translation: Bunton had done a bit of creative (and quite illegal) jiggering with his TV set, bypassing a device that the UK government required on any set picking up a BBC signal.
“It's an unfair tax on the ordinary people,” Kempton yells at the coppers as he’s hauled away to jail (yes, that was a thing too) for piling up a series of unpaid fines. “Television is the cure for lonely people.”
Now, that story alone was fascinating. But what happened next is the stuff of legend. Shortly thereafter, one of the most famous paintings in Britain, The Duke of Wellington by Goya, is burgled. Bunton sends anonymous ransom notes to The National, saying The Duke would be returned, but only on the condition that the UK government invest more in care for the elderly — in particular, Bunton demanded that pensioners receive free reception of the BBC. But after being frustrated by no response in the press (or on the telly), Bunton decides to walk into The National, hand over The Duke to a security guard, and make his argument in court.
And what happens next is … well, you honestly don’t think I’m going to tell you, do you? Bottom line: I love this movie a little more each time I think of it; and I’ve been think about it a lot.
2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the theft of Goya’s portrait of The Duke from The National. And it’s worth repeating that in the 196-year history of the gallery, it’s the only painting ever to have been stolen from what officials had thought was air-tight security. The Duke is the first film to tell this extraordinary true story. At its heart is Bunton, one of history’s great eccentrics, a man of principle who stood up for what he believed to be right and was determined to live a meaningful life.
How The Duke made it to the screen is a wonderful story in and of itself. When Kempton Bunton died in 1976, his death was largely unreported and there were no obituaries in the major newspapers. You see, Brits may have remembered the legend of the purloined portrait, but through the years, most forgot the man behind the legend. It wasn’t until Bunton’s grandson, Christopher, shared the true story with film producer Nicky Bentham ("Moon"), that anyone outside the immediate family thought the tale was worth retelling. Bentham, in turn, brought in writers Richard Bean and Clive Coleman ("Spitting Image," "One Man," "Two Guvnors") to craft a screenplay worthy of an everyman who dreamed of changing the world — a modern Robin Hood or Don Quixote. And the film is buttoned up nicely by director Roger Michell ("Notting Hill").
Academy Award winner Broadbent is joined by another Oscar winner, Helen Mirren, who plays Kempton’s wife, Dorothy Bunton, who spends many of her days on her knees, scrubbing the dirt from the floors of upper class homes. Together, Broadbent and Mirren are a tour-de-force. The cast is rounded out with Matthew Goode ("Downton Abbey"), Fionn Whitehead ("Dunkirk"), and Anna Maxwell Martin ("Motherland").
So, while here in the U.S., we enjoy watching PBS free of charge (yes, they receive federal support, but they’re chiefly funded via voluntary donations), consider the fate of our British cousins who continue to shell out what amounts to be northing short of an extra tax for “public” television. It’s particularly fascinating in an era as so many of navigate what (if any) TV is worth paying for.