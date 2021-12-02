Boise Classic Movies is back! What? And where, you say? The beloved presenter of classic movies is now playing your holiday faves at (drumroll, please): The Idaho Shakespeare Festival. That’s right, you can take your picnic basket of food (and libations of choice) out to watch movies under the stars in one of the Treasure Valley’s most iconic settings. And you might want to bring a blanket — or two or three.
“It’s like the coolest backyard movie you could go to. That’s what it feels like,” said BCM showrunner Wyatt Werner.
If you don’t have anything in your pantry, no worries. The Smoke and Thyme food truck is onsite with soups, hot cider and hot chocolate. They are serving vegan curry and chili. Plus, for warming up, there is a pellet stove. And no need to bring a chair.
BCM reinvigorated itself during Halloween with classics like “Shaun of the Dead” and “Beetlejuice.” How did it go? Success, said Werner. On Nov. 27, the feature was “Elf,” and about 500 showed up to watch. Coming up this week: “White Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 2 and “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” Saturday, Dec. 4. Other possible holiday shows on the docket (they have to “tip” first, meaning enough people have to commit to buying tickets in order to pull the trigger) are: “Love Actually,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Christmas Vacation.”
Werner said the outdoor atmosphere adds to the experience.
“On Saturday, these two owls came over and did a loop over the place, they must have had a four-foot wingspan. They just flew over and then were gone. You can also hear coyotes — which was great at Halloween,” he added. “It’s like watching a movie in the woods.”
For those unfamiliar with BCM, there is usually an invitation to attendees to camp it up by dressing in costumes for their favorite movies. At the new venue, that practice is still in play.
“We’re inviting people to wear ugly sweaters and costumes,” said Werner, adding that they handed out handwarmers as prizes at the latest show.
And … what if it snows? “That’s what we’re crossing our fingers for,” Werner said.
While there are no plans currently to continue beyond the holidays during the winter season — “we’re kinda pushing our luck already" — Werner said there are plans for continuing in the near future.
“We’re definitely going to come back in the spring before the festival starts up. … Are we going to go indoors again? (With COVID) it’s still kind of creepy,” he said. “With all this going on and this being Idaho … we just have to wait and see.”
For more information, to get tickets for upcoming shows or to help “tip” the holiday movies you love and want to see on the big (outdoor) screen, go to the website: boiseclassicmovies.com.
—Jeanne Huff