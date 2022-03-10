It’s so close, Netflix execs can almost taste it. Now, I’m not entirely sure what an Oscar tastes like, it probably wouldn’t be horrible, because apparently Netflix will do (i.e., spend) just about anything to grab one of those Best Picture trophies for their still-empty shelf.
Let’s see, there was “The Irishman” ($150 million-plus production budget), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” ($35 million), “Mank” ($25 million), “Marriage Story” ($18 million), all previous Netflix Best Picture nominees (and losers). And, of course, there was their best chance, to date: 2018’s “Roma.” The production budget was $15 million; but some reports put Netflix’s “For Your Consideration” campaign at $40- to $60 million. This year’s Best Picture competition includes Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” ($75 million) and “The Power of the Dog” ($30 million-plus). I’m not sure what Netflix is paying to sway voters this year but buried somewhere among the countless “For Your Consideration” ads in the Sunday New York Times, there has to be some actual news, one would think.
So, you can imagine Netflix’s ire in the runup to this year’s Oscars when they hear the very real buzz that underdog nominee “CODA” ($10 million) is trending as a better-than-a-long-shot contender to take home Hollywood’s top prize. And Netflix would likely blow a fuse if the Best Picture Oscar ended up on the shelf of “CODA’s” benefactor: Apple. Talk about tech wars.
Mull some of that over as I offer a few tips on how to score in this year’s Oscar pool.
BEST PICTURE
‘CODA” — Heading into the homestretch, “CODA” has that “little engine that could” vibe that the Academy has embraced of late (“Parasite,” “Nomadland,” “Moonlight”). Plus, it was the upset winner of the Best Ensemble Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (and keep in mind, that the actors guild is, by far, the largest voting membership in the Motion Picture Academy). Bottom line: “CODA” could be a bonanza for new Apple+ subscriptions.
“The Power of the Dog” — Up until a couple of weeks ago, this slow burn of a western looked like the lucky horseshoe that had been, up until this year, eluding Netflix. Bottom line: If Jane Campion wins an Oscar for directing “The Power of the Dog,” that could tilt the evening in Netflix’s favor.
“West Side Story” — Hey, it’s a Steven Spielberg film. And despite any real need to remake this classic, this film employed hundreds of craftsmen and women, and yes, you should assume that they’re all voting Academy members. Bottom line: Don’t count “West Side Story” out, especially if it starts racking up a lot of technical awards.
Yes, there are seven other nominees. But the gap between the top three and the rest of the field, is too significant. For the record, “Belfast” is, head and shoulders, the best film of the year. And in my estimation, it deserves a Best Picture Oscar. But the last time I checked my mailbox, my Academy membership still hadn’t arrived.
BEST ACTOR
This could be one of the more emotional moments of the evening. With Will Smith (“King Richard”) taking home the Screen Actors Guild prize, it appears that Hollywood is about to catch up with the realization that audiences have known for quite some time: that Mr. Smith is among the very best of his generation. His performance was wonderful; and my guess is that his acceptance speech might be even better.
BEST ACTRESS
Expect an upset here. Yes, Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) won the Screen Actors Guild Best Actress prize, but you really couldn’t tell where her makeup ended, and her performance began. I’m expecting a surprise here, because anyone who has had the privilege of seeing Penelope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” knows it’s a performance for the ages. Bottom line: Close your eyes and point to one of the five wonderful nominees. Honestly, anyone could win.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Here’s another harbinger that “CODA” may be on its way to a Best Picture Oscar. If Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) takes home the Best Supporting Actor trophy, as he did at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it could be quite a moment. Mr. Kotsur is the first deaf man to earn an Oscar nomination. Ironically, his on-screen co-star, Marlee Matlin was the first performer to win an Academy award for her debut performance in 1986’s Children of a Lesser God. Bottom line: When Kotsur wins, say something like this at your Oscar party: “You know, I think there’s a chance that “CODA” could win Best Picture tonight.” You’ll get some funny looks at first, but you could turn out to be one of the savviest people in town.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
This is, without exception, the easiest pick of the night. Bet the farm on it. Ariana DeBose will win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Anita in “West Side Story.” Not just because Rita Moreno won the same prize for the same role in the same film six decades ago; it’s because Ms. DeBose is amazing. Think Jennifer Hudson in “Dreamgirls.” Think Liza Minnelli in “Cabaret.” Think Emma Stone in “La La Land.” Yes, think Barbra Streisand in “Funny Girl.” Bottom Line: A new star is born.