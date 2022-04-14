The answer to nearly all of your kindhearted questions about Amy Poehler is, “Yes.”
Yes, her starshine is real; and the glow lingers with you for … well, it’s been over a week for me, and I’m still feeling it. Yes, she cares deeply about her craft and those select few creatives who have had that same level of passion. Truly, it’s no exaggeration that the throughline from Lucille Ball to Carol Burnett keeps traveling to Ms. Poehler. Oh, and one more thing right up top: when she laughs, it’s like music. In fact, she’s my new favorite song.
Oh, sorry. I’ve been remiss in first telling you that I was gifted an invitation to host a collection of so-called Coffee Talks during the just-completed Sun Valley Film Festival. Yes, I have been blessed to have hosted a number of these unscripted wonderments in years past, and they have all been lovely. But when I was asked by Candice Pate, executive director and Teddy Grennan, founder of SVFF to host this year’s Coffee Talks with Ms. Poehler, Liev Schreiber and … wait for it … Woody Harrelson, well … somebody wake me when the dream is over.
The first thing you should know about Coffee Talks is that there are no cameras — no, you won’t see them pop up on TikTok — so, there is a freedom and exclusivity that we might have experienced in a long-gone era (pre-YouTube). To that end, Coffee Talks are very exclusive, quite personal, inciteful, engaging and almost always hilarious.
So, Amy and I talked about SNL, “Parks and Rec,” and her phenomenal new documentary “Lucy and Desi,” now streaming on Amazon. And along the way, she dropped the names Carol Burnett, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, her character Leslie Knope’s love for Joe Biden — and she shared perhaps the funniest R-rated Jon Hamm story you’ll ever hear … or read, since it’s tucked deep into her must-read book, “Yes Please.”
Liev Schreiber is in my (and most critics) estimation, the finest classical actor of his generation on the New York stage. And his performance in the new Hemingway film adaptation, “Across the River and Into the Trees,” which debuted to cheers at SVFF, will be one of the must-sees when it hits theaters later this year. All that said, millions of us have watched his “Ray Donovan” (on Showtime) kill people with his bare hands. So, yes, shaking Liev Shreiber’s hand is a privilege and a challenge, all at once.
So, here are some answers to more than a few questions you might have about Mr. Schreiber: He is as insightful about his craft as he is … well, funny. Yup, he’s pretty hilarious, particularly when he’s talking about being the dad of a 13-year-old. He was gracious and incredibly focused. Now, a thought or two about focus. Indeed, any committed journalist hopes for an interviewee to be focused … with one exception: the delicious Woody Harrelson. The first 15-20 minutes of our Coffee Talk event, where Woody weaved his way through a nearly endless stream of non sequiturs was an unbridled joy. And after we played a game of Beersbee — it involves beer and tossing frisbees at your opponent — in front of several hundred of our new best friends, it just went uphill from there.
We talked about “Cheers,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” pot, “No Country for Old Men,” his good friend Matthew McConaughey (and how Mr. McConaughey’s iconic “All right, all right, all right” originated), and his exciting new projects, “The White House Plumbers,” a limited series for HBO and “Champions,” a new feature directed by his close friend Bobby Farrelly.
And when we talked a bit about “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” which earned Mr. Harrelson his first of three Oscar nominations, he shared a story of meeting Flynt and how the infamous pornographer overshared a bit too much. I can’t share in print here, but if we ever meet, remind me to tell you. I’ll give you this much: it involved a chicken.
By now, you’re properly concluding that the details of many of these stories were freely shared with attendees privileged to join us in the Sun Valley Film Festival Coffee Talks (by the way, they’re free). So, truly when you’re ready to join the world, seriously think about experiencing these once-in-a-lifetime events. I’ll give you one tip: try to arrive early. I do, and I always get a good seat … and sometime, that seat is next to the likes of Amy Poehler, Liev Schreiber and Woody Harrelson.
But again, the answer to nearly all your questions is, “yes.”