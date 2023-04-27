In a culture that indiscriminately invokes the gold standard, my own sense is that we may well be in a platinum age of television. Yes, there is an ocean of content, often filling our streaming platforms with … well, quite frankly, junk. That said, the luminance from a select few programs is not unlike a lighthouse. And on this visit to Boise Weekly, I’m particularly excited to trumpet some of the best small screen offerings that I’ve seen in a very long while.
Truth be told, my expectations for "A Small Light" were modest when I, along with a few hundred others, cued at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival. We would soon watch an exclusive screening of the new miniseries’ first two episodes. I can’t sing enough hosannas for this new series, which begins Monday, May 1 on no less than three platforms — Disney+, Hulu and Nat Geo. It’s jaw-dropping great. The production, filmed on location in Amsterdam and Prague, is fine as an epic. But it’s the performance of Bel Powley as Miep Gies that jumps from the screen. I’m certain that her performance will be one of the most talked-about of the year; and it’s the kind of star-making achievement akin to Anya Taylor-Joy who walked away with a ton of awards for "The Queen’s Gambit."
Boiseans will have a bit of an advantage of knowing Miep Gies’s extraordinary story. As a young woman, Gies helped hide the Anne Frank family in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. Indeed, it was Gies who found Anne Frank’s diary and preserved it so that she could later share it with the world. And in 1996, an 87-year-old Gies planted a tree in Boise at what would become the only Anne Frank Memorial in the United States.
The title of this extraordinary miniseries, co-starring Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, comes from something Gies would say later in her life. “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”
Also from Nat Geo, and currently streaming on Disney +, is the spectacular "Secrets of the Elephants," which also premiered in Sun Valley (this year’s offerings were particularly wonderful).
Full disclosure, I consider the Emmy-winning cameraman Bob Poole a friend. On a few occasions, he and his wife have welcomed me into their home, but much of the rest of the world knows him as one of the best documentarians on the planet. Yes, he spends part of his time in Sun Valley, but a big piece of his heart is in Kenya where he grew up. Over the last few decades, he has won countless awards for his specials and series on PBS, BBC and Nat Geo. But "Secret of the Elephants" may be his best work, to date. Produced by none other than James Cameron and narrated by Natalie Portman, the limited series travels the globe — from the Savannahs of Africa to urban landscapes of Asia — to consider the complex emotions and sophisticated language of elephants, shaping a unique and dynamic culture. In fact, one of the deepest secrets unlocked in this four-part series is how similar elephants are to us. I promise you, the series will forever change everything you thought you knew about elephants.
Extra kudos for Ms. Portman for being such a crucial player in another wonderful limited series, "Angel City," which debuts next month on HBO. Portman is not a player on the soccer field mind you, but indeed the Oscar-winning actress is among the owners of the Angel City Football Club (a star-studded investment team also includes Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Billie Jean King).
"Angel City" rips back the curtain to reveal how challenging it was to get the team on firm financial footing and ultimately onto the pitch in where else, the City of Angels.
“What would it look like if we started a team?” Portman asks when the idea wasn’t much more than a pipedream. “There really wasn’t any unofficial playbook for us, so we just created our own. It’s been one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life.”
The series profiles the 2022 inaugural season; but what has been doubly exciting is that Angel City’s second season is currently underway, and ever since I screened this wonderful series, I can’t not watch the team. It’s my new obsession.
To be sure, my heart belongs to the movies. But these three new series have given me home-bound thrills that I haven’t had in quite some time.