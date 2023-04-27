Support Local Journalism


In a culture that indiscriminately invokes the gold standard, my own sense is that we may well be in a platinum age of television. Yes, there is an ocean of content, often filling our streaming platforms with … well, quite frankly, junk. That said, the luminance from a select few programs is not unlike a lighthouse. And on this visit to Boise Weekly, I’m particularly excited to trumpet some of the best small screen offerings that I’ve seen in a very long while.

Truth be told, my expectations for "A Small Light" were modest when I, along with a few hundred others, cued at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival. We would soon watch an exclusive screening of the new miniseries’ first two episodes. I can’t sing enough hosannas for this new series, which begins Monday, May 1 on no less than three platforms — Disney+, Hulu and Nat Geo. It’s jaw-dropping great. The production, filmed on location in Amsterdam and Prague, is fine as an epic. But it’s the performance of Bel Powley as Miep Gies that jumps from the screen. I’m certain that her performance will be one of the most talked-about of the year; and it’s the kind of star-making achievement akin to Anya Taylor-Joy who walked away with a ton of awards for "The Queen’s Gambit."

