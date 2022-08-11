Vall-eBike: low-cost, electric transportation

Like the two-wheeling life but get a little sluggish on the uphill? Now, you can take on those verticals like a breeze.
Valley Regional Transit launched an electric, pedal-assist bike share network on July 13. The program, called the Vall-eBikes, has three payment plans: a pay-as-you-go plan; a day pass; and a monthly pass.
“We wanted to offer something the other micro-mobility businesses don’t offer,” said Dave Fotsch, VRT program director, “and that is a truly low-cost way for people to get around.”
The program is in a pilot phase until the end of October, with 50 bikes mainly in downtown Boise. The bikes are located at specific places, or hubs, such as at The Grove Plaza near Front Street. It costs $1 to unlock the bike and you can pay-as-you-go for $0.15 per minute or pay $8 a day for up to four hours with no unlock fee or $39 a month that gets you up to 60 minutes of free ride time per day (can be multiple trips). After the initial hour is up, it’s $0.15/minute, also with no unlock fee.
Capital City Development Corporation, a redevelopment and urban renewal agency for Boise, helped fund the 50 bikes and VRT is looking for more sponsors. The corporation provided $50,000 for the bikes and also agreed to match the next $50,000 in sponsorships, according to Fotsch. His goal is to have 300 bikes.
“The whole theory behind it is that it is easier to sell sponsorships for something that is already on the ground versus something we would like to do,” Fotsch said. “We’re gaining attention and I think we’re making some progress, getting meetings with companies that could afford to invest in innovative and environmentally-friendly transportation.”
The Vall-eBikes are a successor to the Boise Green Bikes that ended in September 2020 because of the impacts of the pandemic and loss of sponsors, including Select Health, an insurance company based in Utah, and St. Luke’s Health System. The Boise Green Bikes program shut down for around six weeks at the start of the pandemic, and once VRT put the bikes out again, ridership never quite recovered.
“That’s not to say that we weren’t trying to find sponsors,” Fotsch said. “During the pandemic, it was extremely hard to get appointments with anyone. There was so much uncertainty in the marketplace that nobody was willing to commit to big-dollar, long-term sponsorships like we needed to get the program off the ground again.”