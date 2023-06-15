“It’s like playing chess while having rocks thrown at you.”
That’s how Megan Hermansen, better known as Mega Hurtz, describes her sport of choice — roller derby. For several years Hermansen has been a member of Treasure Valley Roller Derby, Idaho’s only Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league.
Like many sports, Treasure Valley Roller Derby has not held their usual events since prior to the start of the pandemic. Until now.
On Saturday, June 17, Treasure Valley Roller Derby will be hosting their season opener, the Mashed Potato Bash, signifying the end of their pandemic-driven hiatus.
The Mashed Potato Bash will be held at Idaho Central Arena at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature two games — one between the Treasure Valley Roller Derby All-Stars and the Beet City Bombers and another between the Idaho Renegades and the Cherry Bomb Brawlers.
Despite most participants having intimidating “skater names” like Mega Hurtz, Hermansen says you shouldn’t hesitate to bring the kiddos along.
“I know that there’s this perception of roller derby being a spectacle on skates, played out like wrestling, but it’s not that,” Hermansen said. “It’s a real sport … and it’s such a passion project for everyone who plays. We’re just out there to play and it’s totally family-friendly.”
Following the season opener, Treasure Valley Roller Derby will host four more events at Idaho Central Arena on July 15, July 19, August 12 and August 29.
Tickets to the Mashed Potato Bash, and future Treasure Valley Roller Derby games, can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. Additionally, there will be VIP tickets for sale which offer an “upclose and immersive experience for those who want to be at the heart of the action.” VIP tickets are 18+ and can only be purchased at the door.