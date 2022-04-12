When was the last time you climbed a tree? Most of us probably do not think about climbing a tree at all past the age of 10, but David Anderson with Canopy Watch feels that climbing trees can be a beautiful and impactful experience no matter your age.
Canopy Watch is a local nonprofit created by Anderson, and dedicated to providing opportunities for people to climb trees, allowing them to make personal and scientific discoveries along the way.
“I founded Canopy Watch as a nonprofit so that I could get more people into trees,” Anderson said. “To experience the joy that I feel, to get off the ground and be amongst the branches — it's a really unique feeling and I’ve found that people love it.”
When Anderson spoke at TedxBoise in October 2020, his speech “The Transformative Power of Climbing Trees” told his story. During his graduate studies at Boise State, he traveled to the Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve of Honduras, Central America, and climbed giant trees conducting research on birds of prey. He found a love of climbing trees, and an inspiration in the experience, that he now works to share with the Boise community.
“The experience was so intense … it might even be addictive. It was so beautiful I couldn't get enough of it,” Anderson said.
And he has found that many people come away from their tree climbing experience with joy and self-discovery.
“When you think your limit is this high, and you're afraid, and you don’t know if you can go any further than that, and you push above — suddenly you’re a new person and you realize it,” Anderson said.
There are several public climbing opportunities coming up — the first is a public climb on April 23 in Settlers Park in Meridian. This will be Idaho’s first ever municipal tree climb, sponsored by the city of Meridian.
“Perhaps the best and most beautiful tree in the city of Meridian is in Settlers Park, and that’s the tree we’re climbing,” Anderson said.
Then, on Saturday, May 14 in Julia Davis Park, there will be a professional tree climbing competition plus another public climb, happening simultaneously on different sides of the park. This event is hosted by The International Society of Arboriculture and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.
“These climbs showcase the unbelievable talent of professional arborists, while the public can experience the joy of tree climbing for themselves,” said event co-organizer Zeke Willard of Idaho Tree Preservation in a press release. “It’s a great way to bring arborists and the public together, and it’s a ton of fun!”
The competition will feature professional arborists from the Pacific Northwest competing in a variety of challenges in speed and agility in the tops of the trees.
“These climbers have skills; I like to say it’s like being a superhero in real life,” Anderson said. “They execute moves that you would not be able to imagine or think possible, they take flying leaps through the tree with the rope almost like a spider web.”
At the same time, Anderson will be holding another public climb, and for the first time this will be an “all abilities” climb, and adaptive sport athletes are welcome to join in.
“The all abilities climb is a rare opportunity to break barriers and explore new possibilities together, showcasing why Boise is a special place to live,” it said in a press release about the event.
Anderson said he wants people who face mobility challenges in their daily lives to experience the freedom of tree climbing.
“It releases the inner child. Sometimes we forget to just go have fun for the sake of fun. You don’t have to have a reason, and you don’t have to be a grown up — it's just you and your little inner kid on a rope in a tree doing what kids all over the world do.”
Both May 14 events take place in Julia Davis Park in the tree grove located between Zoo Boise and the Rose Garden at 355 Julia Davis Dr. The competition starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., and the public tree climb runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public climbs are an hour long, for six guests at a time, and it costs $30 per climb. To register for the public tree climb visit canopywatch.com. To join the all-abilities tree climb, please email David Anderson before making a reservation at danderson@canopywatch.com.