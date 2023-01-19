...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Events hosted by the CAF will take place across Idaho and Utah beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and finishing up Wednesday, March 8.
Winter sports can pose unique challenges for anyone, but for many who have a physical disability, competing in snowboard races and ski slaloms can seem out of reach. Thanks to the Challenged Athletes Foundation, those dreams are coming true for more and more. And now the organization is expanding its winter sports opportunities and development and is hosting a lineup of new activities including sled hockey, Nordic skiing, downhill skiing and snowboarding. The events will take place across Idaho and Utah beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and finishing up Wednesday, March 8.
According to a CAF press release, more than 21 million Americans have a physical disability, many of whom are eligible to compete in Paralympic sports. But the high cost of adaptive sports equipment and lack of resources can be barriers to entry for those with physical challenges to remain active. That's where CAF comes in — the foundation is focused and committed to supporting athletes with physical challenges with equipment and a supportive community to enhance their lives through sport. In addition to hosting dozens of camps and clinics, the CAF provides extensive grant funding for adaptive equipment, training, travel and competition expenses. Wilson Dippo, CAF program manager and para Nordic team coach, has been involved with CAF since 2019. His love for the outdoors along with his mechanical engineering background has fueled his hands-on approach. “I noticed a large gap in the available equipment," Dippo said. "(It was) not very technical … very heavy and kind of clunky. I just saw an opportunity to make improvements to that.” Dippo said he is excited for the upcoming weekend event as 32 adaptive athletes are expected to make an appearance. “It’s an opportunity for adaptive athletes to get their toes wet in a bunch of different sports,” he said. "CAF has completely rewritten the book for adaptive winter sports."
Winter events
Beginning Friday, Jan. 20, CAF Idaho will host its first-ever Boise Winter Sports Weekend. The event will offer athletes of all skill levels the opportunity to compete in sled hockey, Nordic skiing, and downhill skiing. Instruction will be provided from members of the Paralympic Gold Medal Sled Hockey Team, U.S. Para Nordic Team, and Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education (BASE).
The Boulder Mountain Tour, which was established in 1973, will take place in Ketchum Feb. 1-4. The nation’s top adaptive Nordic skiers will put their skills on display competing in the 15km or 30km point-to-point course. Newer skiers will also be able to participate in a training camp leading up to the race. CAF has provided travel grants for over 30 individual athletes and expects to have one of the largest turnouts for adaptive skiers at the event in its history.
The following two events of CAF’s Winter Program will take place in Utah. CAF Idaho and the U.S. Para Nordic Team will host a performance training camp in Park City that will focus on skill development and technique for youth skiers. The event will take place Feb. 25-March 2. Athletes from this event will also have the opportunity to travel to the U.S. Para Nordic World Cup which will be hosted by CAF at the Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Park City. From Wednesday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 8 over 180 athletes from 20 nations will compete on an all-new sit-ski course and updated biathlon shooting range.
About the CAF
The Challenged Athletes Foundation helps people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. According to its mission statement, the CAF believes that "participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life." Since 1994, it has raised more than $147 million to help people in all 50 states and over 70 countries and its outreach efforts impact another 60,000 people each year. "Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles." To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.