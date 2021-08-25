We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are experiencing delivery issues. We appreciate your support and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, you may access our eedition here.
The Boise Goathead Fest, started by The Boise Bicycle Project, is back this year for the fourth annual festival. The outdoor event is a favorite with locals and is all about building community and picking those prickly bike tire poppers that cause cyclists grief, AKA the goatheads.
Costumes are encouraged and all attendees are required to wear masks. The event starts at Cecil D Andrus Park, this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets range from free to $125. People can get more information and register at: boisegoatheadfest.com.
This year the fest is supported by local businesses like The Morrison Center, Lost Grove MIIR, Radio Boise, Cole Architects, liiingo, and Totally Boise.
The day begins with a pre-party and registration at 10 a.m., followed by a pedal parade and various performances, dances, a fashion show, a kids ride and a finale block party. The streets surrounding the park with be closed during the entire festival.
People can find the full schedule, lineup and ways to volunteer on the website.