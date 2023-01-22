Support Local Journalism


Fireworks, snow sculptures and live music? Get ready for the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival! It will kick off on Friday, Jan. 27 and continues until Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s theme: ‘Fairy tales, folk tales and tall tales.’ Way back when in 1924 is when the original winter carnival events began, and throughout the past 99 years it has evolved into the 10-day extravaganza it is today.

A number of events happen during the carnival, and one of the main events is the Idaho Dog Sled Challenge that features world-class mushers. According to a press release about the event, it is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.


