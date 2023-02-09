Support Local Journalism


I have been around sports for most of my youth and adult life. From being on my first football team in the fifth grade to now being a collegiate athlete, sports have been an integral part of who I am and what I do. I understand a lot of people don’t care to follow sports, especially football, with many simply watching the biggest game of the year (a.k.a. The Super Bowl) as an excuse to socialize and eat an absurd amount of snack food. But I’ve often wondered how much people get out of it besides watching the overhyped commercials, which, as we all know, seem to have just as much speculation and excitement as the game itself … maybe I can help.

Last year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals generated roughly $14.6 billion. The average fan will spend about $79 on food, drinks, decorations and other merchandise to celebrate the game. For people such as myself (a.k.a. football fans) this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs presents an intriguing contest. A battle of two MVP candidate-worthy quarterbacks, it’s a brother vs. brother showdown between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce. And head coach Andy Reid is facing his former team.


