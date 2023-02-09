Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
FILE — Shown are M&M’s in Glenside, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity. Mars says it’s pausing using its trademark M&M’s spokescandies and has enlisted actor and comedian Maya Rudolph to star in its marketing efforts. The news comes three weeks before M&Ms is set to return to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, with an ad after sitting it out last year.
Matt York - staff, AP
I have been around sports for most of my youth and adult life. From being on my first football team in the fifth grade to now being a collegiate athlete, sports have been an integral part of who I am and what I do. I understand a lot of people don’t care to follow sports, especially football, with many simply watching the biggest game of the year (a.k.a. The Super Bowl) as an excuse to socialize and eat an absurd amount of snack food. But I’ve often wondered how much people get out of it besides watching the overhyped commercials, which, as we all know, seem to have just as much speculation and excitement as the game itself … maybe I can help.
Last year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals generated roughly $14.6 billion. The average fan will spend about $79 on food, drinks, decorations and other merchandise to celebrate the game. For people such as myself (a.k.a. football fans) this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs presents an intriguing contest. A battle of two MVP candidate-worthy quarterbacks, it’s a brother vs. brother showdown between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce. And head coach Andy Reid is facing his former team.
These NFL storylines seem to attract football fans. But what about the others? The ones who simply watch the Super Bowl because they were invited to a watch party at the neighbor’s house. Or the people who would rather be doing anything other than watching football. What attracts these people to the game?
In short terms, the answer is: commercials and food. According to an article by Forbes, over 112.3 million viewers watched the Super Bowl last year on NBC and through other channels. Those kinds of numbers of eyeballs can get advertisers to shell out lots of bucks. This year, FOX is seeking between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second advertisement during the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII commercials to watch
There are several commercials looking to make a splash which viewers won’t want to miss on Super Bowl Sunday. According to Forbes, one ad to look for is the Miller Lite and Coors Light dual commercial. The two beer brands will face off against each other in one Super Bowl commercial, allowing fans to make prop (a.k.a. proposition) bets on DraftKings.
Another betting company looking to impress in the advertising department is FanDuel. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is going to a kick a field goal live during the game. And if he makes it, fans who bet using the service will win some money. One big unknown is M&M candy, as the company recently put its spokescandies on an “indefinite pause” last week. M&M’s has hired comedian Maya Rudolph as a replacement and the brand appears to be gearing up for an extravagant Super Bowl run.
Best Super Bowl food
What’s a Super Bowl party without good food? Well, you can never go wrong with a simple chips and dip platter or vegetable tray, but let’s dive into some Super Bowl foods that everyone should have on their menu for Sunday. The New York Times introduced a new sweet-and-sour ribs recipe by Eric Kim for Super Bowl weekend, double-proofed by their recipe testing team. This recipe needs just two things: time in the oven and a savory sauce. The recipe is on the NYT website: nytimes.com.
Wings are also a must-have on Super Bowl Sunday. Whether you prefer to lather them up in a tangy sauce or keep it simple with a dry rub, you can’t go wrong with wings for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend. “Saturday Night Live” did a great spoof “Wing pit” skit on this snack on Feb. 4; check it out on youtube.com.
A personal snack food favorite of mine is pigs in a blanket. A delicious combination of hot dogs and crescent rolls which will be sure to have your guests drooling at just the thought of this classic game-day food item. Although the list of game-day treats is endless, you will likely never disappoint with keeping things simple, just remember to not run out!
Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on Fox via cable and other live-TV streaming services.