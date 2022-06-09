The last few years have been a struggle for many in the wake of the COVID epidemic, whether that’s due to anxiety and mental health struggles or isolation from one’s community. This year’s Sun Valley Wellness Festival (SVWF), celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, attempts to address these struggles and provide a haven for doing so. With the theme of “Coming Home,” which explores how social health and well-being define the foundation of our collective wellness and community, this year’s festival in Sun Valley from June 10–13 will address the four wellness pillars of mind, body, spirit and environment through the lens of what it means to “come home.”
This SVWF is one of the longest-running wellness festivals in the world and has always presented pioneering speakers at the forefront of their fields — past speakers include Elizabeth Gilbert, Deepak Chopra, Ram Dass, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Toni Childs and so many more. This year’s lineup has over 30 presentations and workshops from experts, with topics including psychotherapy, plant-based medicine and nutrition, anxiety and mental health, yoga, mindfulness and more.
According to Heather LaMonica Deckard, Sun Valley Wellness Festival executive director, those behind the festival try to identify the topics each year that people are most interested in at the moment. One of those addressed at this year’s festival is psychedelic-assisted therapy, which Dr. Rich Doblin, a Harvard-trained researcher and the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, will speak on.
Another topic weighing on people’s minds right now is anxiety. “There’s been an epidemic of anxiety and depression — not only in the adult population, but also in the under-18 population, so we have speakers addressing anxiety specifically,” said LaMonica Deckard. Dr. Ellen Vora, a holistic psychiatrist and author of “The Anatomy of Anxiety,” will “share a new, more empowering and hopeful approach to understanding and managing mental health.” Regarding coming to speak in Sun Valley, Dr. Vora said: “Most of all, I’m excited to reconnect to community and have a shared, in-person experience with others.”
Other speakers will address different aspects of anxiety, such as psychotherapist and author of “The Science of Stuck” Britt Frank. “This year I’m excited to share about ‘The Myth of Balance — Coming Home to Yourself,’” said Frank. “So many of us (myself included) feel like we’re constantly striving for (and not achieving) the goal of balance. This talk provides a different way of looking at balance — and why we might not want it after all.”
While there are many speakers and workshops at the annual SVWF, so much of the community and connections fostered at the event takes place off the stage, which is why this year’s festival features more experiences that allow people to gather. “Many new elements have been added to the event this year, including topical dinners, receptions and gatherings with our speakers for festival passholders to foster increased community and connection,” said Sun Valley Wellness Board President Geneal Thompson.
“The Sun Valley Wellness Festival has always been a place where I have been able to share my love for healing and spirituality with others,” said Gary Quinn, intuitive life and business coach, bestselling author, and podcast host of “Ready Set Live.” Quinn has participated in the SVWF for the last 10 years. “My work with the Sun Valley Wellness Festival has given me the incredible opportunity to establish lifelong friendships and grow alongside other members of the spiritual community.”
On Saturday evening of the festival, dinners will be held at restaurants throughout the community for both speakers and attendees to dine together. The Lotus Lounge in the Bailey studio of the Argyros will be a space for session attendees and speakers to gather and have refreshments.
A festival favorite, the Experience Park, will take place outdoors this year at Festival Meadows in Sun Valley. The festival’s opening and closing ceremonies will take place there as well, in addition to free movement and mindfulness classes, music, healthy food vendors, a variety of wellness products and vendors, and hands-on wellness practitioners. There will also be a meditative labyrinth created for people to walk, created with natural materials. Plus, there are several guided small group outdoor wellness adventures including holistic hiking and mountain meditations.
Speakers will perform at this year’s festival venues the Argyros Performing Arts Center and the Limelight Hotel in downtown Ketchum. To make the festival even more accessible, this year established the Cheryl Welch Thomas scholarship fund in honor of one of the co-founders of the festival. This scholarship honors the community members who started this event as a nonprofit to increase awareness and education in the world of wellness. Scholarships are applied for online and range from covering full pass attendance to helping others pay what they can.
Festival passes, for both in-person attendance and ‘Virtual SVWF Experience’ options, are available at sunvalleywellness.org. Passholders will have full access to all online session content through July 31, 2022. Individual tickets for the Sun Valley Wellness Festival speaker presentations will be offered if space is available. Special lodging rates are being offered by the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, the 2022 SVWF Headquarters.