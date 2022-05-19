We may never know what dinosaurs exactly looked, sounded and smelled like, but with Sue the T-rex, we are getting closer everyday. Discovered in 1990, Sue is the most complete, well-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found.
While the fossils are on permanent display in the Field Museum in Chicago, an interactive, nationally-traveling exhibit recreating Sue is returning to the Idaho Discovery Center on May 27 through Sept. 4.
“Sue was very popular last time they visited Boise, in fact one of our most successful traveling exhibitions up to that point,” Emily Mahon, education director of the center, said. “Since the last time Sue was here, more research has been done and our understanding of what Sue looked like has also changed.”
Inside the doors of the center, an exact cast of Sue’s skeleton will stand: 40 feet from snout to tail and 13 feet tall at the hip.
According to a press release from Chief Operating Officer Ashten Goodenough, there will be much more. The display will depict other dinos, like the duck-billed herbivore Edmontosaurus, three-horned Triceratops and other small prehistoric animals.
Animations of the T-rex interacting with these animals will be showing on a giant floor-to-ceiling screen. A multimedia light show will illustrate parts of Sue’s bones, as well as stations where people can touch bronze casts of Sue’s bones and hear Sue’s growl.
In 2018, researchers added an extra set of bones that they weren’t quite sure how to position. These bones, called gastralia, are belly ribs that stretched across the T-rex’s abdomen and helped it breathe. They also added a wishbone and lowered the position of the arms.
“This all-new exhibition,” said Eric Miller, executive director of the center, in a press release, “is twice as amazing as last time and features an updated skeleton along with a full-sized SUE — muscles, skin and all — with incredible life-like detail. You won’t want to miss it!”
Mahon said that in the summer the center will offer Hour with the Expert programs where people can talk to dinosaur experts and a Lunchtime Lecture that will explore deeper research with Sue. To find out more, go to the Discovery Center of Idaho’s website: dcidaho.org.