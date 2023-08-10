Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 2023 Western Idaho Fair is quickly approaching and while you may already be going for the fair food, carnival rides or concerts, you should consider entering yourself into one of the unique contests — if you think you have what it takes, that is.

This year’s fair, running from Aug. 18 to 27, has a variety of contests being held at the aptly named, Contest Area, among a handful of other locations throughout the fairgrounds. Registration for most contests this year opens 30 minutes prior to the start of the event and are free to enter, but many limit the number of participants so arrive early.


Recommended for you

Load comments