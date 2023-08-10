The 2023 Western Idaho Fair is quickly approaching and while you may already be going for the fair food, carnival rides or concerts, you should consider entering yourself into one of the unique contests — if you think you have what it takes, that is.
This year’s fair, running from Aug. 18 to 27, has a variety of contests being held at the aptly named, Contest Area, among a handful of other locations throughout the fairgrounds. Registration for most contests this year opens 30 minutes prior to the start of the event and are free to enter, but many limit the number of participants so arrive early.
Rock Painting, Contest Area, 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18Feeling artsy? The rock painting contest is just what it sounds like, you’ll be given a smooth rock, some paint and two hours — then, whatever you have completed at the end will be submitted into the competition.
Painters are encouraged to paint fair-related items such as animals, rides and food, but let your creativity run wild.
And don’t worry, all of the rocks have been “carefully selected to ensure everyone has a fair and equal starting point.” Voting will be done via social media between Aug. 18 and 21 — one like equals one vote. A panel of judges will also decide on several special awards. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22. You can register for rock painting at the event’s start time.
Corn on the Cob Eating, Contest Area, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18Leave no kernel behind at the corn on the cob eating contest. Competitors will all receive one ear of corn and then have to eat it as fast as they possibly can. The champions will walk away with “bragging rights and fantastic prizes.” But even if you don’t win, you still got some free corn. Although there’s only so much corn, so only the first 20 adults and 20 kids who show up will be able to compete.
Peach Cupcake Decorating, Contest Area, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19Did you know that the Western Idaho Fair chooses a “Crop of the Year” each year to highlight Idaho’s agriculture? Well this year’s crop is peaches — Idaho produces roughly 8,000 tons of peaches per year.
One way you can celebrate the Crop of the Year is by entering the peach cupcake decorating contest. Competitors will have 30 minutes to decorate a “plain cupcake into a peachy delight.” A panel of judges will then evaluate cupcakes based on creativity, aesthetics, adherence to the theme (peaches) and overall presentation.
Face Painting, Contest Area, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19Grab a friend and paint their face! The face paining contest is a competition between 15 pairs, each including a “painter” and a “canvas.” All supplies are provided and the painter will have 30 minutes to paint an imaginative design on their canvas. Winners will be chosen based on creativity, technique and aesthetics with prizes for first, second and third place.
Watermelon Eating, Contest Area, 6 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20 and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26Most people love a juicy slice of watermelon in the summertime, but have you ever tried to eat it with your hands behind your back? If not, now’s your chance because the watermelon eating contest involves scarfing down a quarter of a watermelon as fast as possible — without ever using your hands.
This messy competition is so popular that just one event isn’t enough. There will be enough watermelon for 20 kids and 20 adults (who compete separately) on both days of the competition.
Women’s Skillet Toss Competition, Legg Arena, 4 to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21Throwing a skillet may get you into trouble in the kitchen, but at the Western Idaho Fair you’re encouraged to let the skillets fly. The women’s skillet toss competition has participants throw a three and a half pound skillet as far as they can.
Skillets must be thrown underhand and in a straight line — any deviation from the center line will be deducted from the total distance. You only get two tosses, so if you’re hoping to win you better grab a frying pan and get to practicing.
Country Swing Dance Competition, Commercial Tire Stage, 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26The Western Idaho Fair has partnered with Dirt Road Dancing to bring back the country swing dance contest. This is an amateur competition, so those who have been paid to instruct or perform any style of country dance are not eligible.
Competitors will dance for 90 seconds to a song selected at random — the song will be different for each pair, but always the same length. Dancers will be judged based on technique, timing, connection to partner and showmanship. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($200), second ($150) and third place ($100). To compete in this event, pairs must register in advance at idahofair.com.
Bubble Gum Blowing, Contest Area, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27If you were the kid who was constantly told in school to stop popping your gum, this competition might be perfect for you. Participants of the bubble gum blowing contest will have 30 seconds to blow the biggest bubble possible. The contest is set up in a bracket style, with advancing contestants facing in a final showdown to be the Bubble Gum Blowing Champion.
And if you’re looking for a more low-key competition, the Contest Area will have Spikeball available for anyone to stop by and play from noon to 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 22 and cornhole from noon to 11 p.m. on Aug. 23, 24 and 25.
While all contests are free to enter, you’ll have to purchase a general admission ticket. Admission is $10 for those 12 and up; $9 for seniors over 65; $8 for kids 6 to 11; 5 and under get in for free. Purchase tickets in advance at idahofair.com/tickets or at any local Albertsons until Aug. 17.