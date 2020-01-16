For the last three years, the City of Trees has hosted skateboarders and BMX bikers from around the world to qualify for the ESPN X Games world championship. This year, however, Boise is stepping away from the competition.
“Each of the three years we’ve hosted the event, we spent quite a bit of time doing a debrief,” said Doug Holloway, Boise’s Parks and Recreation director. “It really is a super heavy lift to pull off that two-day event.”
While the event was largely a success in the past, the amount of time it takes to plan for it stretches the city’s resources. Holloway said the two-day event required roughly nine months of planning.
The X Games is a competition hosted by ESPN where extreme sports athletes compete on a world stage. Boise was the final stop before the finals in Minneapolis each year.
“We just determined after this last event that we’ve really taxed our team,” he said. “We do have an interest in looking at other opportunities with ESPN.”
Holloway added that the city had dedicated a full-time employee to prepare for the X Games each year. A mix of overextended staff resources and a number of requirements like the presence of medical professionals and police officers led to the decision to step away from the competition for 2020.
“The agreement itself has a number of requirements in it,” Holloway said. “There’s a lot of back end, behind the curtain requirements we had.”