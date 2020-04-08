Soon, most of Fort Boise will be restricted to any overnight guests. Campers are being redirected to the Martin Landing section of the area, but most of the are will be designated as “day use only,” according to a release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
“Since the construction of the Martin Landing campground, the goal has been to shift all camping activities to this location in an effort to provide improved camping amenities and reduce resource damage and time spent dealing with non-compliant campers on other parts of the WMA,” Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist Tyler Archibald wrote in the release. “Fort Boise WMA remains open for day and night use for legal fishing, hunting, and other recreational activities.”
There will be a mix of options available to campers, including 10 RV sites and six tent sites. All campgrounds come with a $10-per-night fee. However, no camping is available during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the release.
More information can be found by reaching out to Fish and Wildlife directly at 208-722-5888.