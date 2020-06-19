Bogus Basin is gearing up for summer fun, and it’s debuting the new lift-served mountain biking park. The nonprofit announced it’s opening up for summer operations seven days a week beginning Friday, June 26.
“We are excited to welcome everyone up to the mountain for summer fun and recreation,” wrote General Manager Brad Wilson in a press release. “The single most important thing that every guest to Bogus Basin needs to know is that their safety is our number oneconcern. Everyone is expected to follow our COVID-19 guidelines.”
People will be required to wear face masks while inside buildings, in line and when social distancing is impossible. High-touch surfaces will be disinfected regularly and hand sanitizing stations are installed near all activity areas.
Bogus hosts a variety of summer activities including gem panning, summer tubing, the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, bike rentals, and scenic rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar chairlifts. Summer hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 16, when it will transition to weekends through October.
The food and drink menu will include offerings from the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse and served at the ICCU Base Area Plaza. The Simplot Lodge will be open on weekends.
The new mountain biking park is located of the Morning Star chairlift and people can also access it from the Deer Point Express high-speed quad chairlift on weekends and holidays. The park has new and re-worked trails from beginner to expert.