The Basque Soccer Friendly has postponed its Jaialdi event until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event Director Argia Beristain said the decision was hard because of the preparation that goes into the event, but added that it was the right thing to do.
“We have no idea what will happen, so we changed gears and are looking to next year,” said Beristain. “The good news is that all the teams we work with are still interested and want to come next year.”
The match happens during Jaialdi, and, now that the festival has been pushed to next year, the organizers and Boise State University decided the safest course of action would be to postpone that event, as well. The match will return to Albertson’s Stadium in July 2021.
As the pandemic unfolded, Beristain said it was clear that the situation in the Basque Country and Europe generally would make holding the soccer friendly more difficult; and that was when the organizers started looking at rescheduling. By that time. the preparations were already underway, one of those was printing 500 commemorative Kuadrilla (group of friends) t-shirts.
The organization teamed up with St. Luke’s and sell the shirts, all proceeds go to the St. Luke’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Beristain said they are working with their sponsors for next year to give people who buy the shirts an extra perk, but the plans haven’t solidified yet.
“St. Luke’s has been a past sponsor and it all just came together,” said Beristain. “Even if we don’t come up with something to entice people into buying the shirts at next years match, it could also work for people who like ironic things.”