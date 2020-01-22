Idaho is known for its winter sports, among other things. However, one of its winter sports, the sled dog race during the McCall Winter Carnival, is a world-class qualifier for the biggest races in the world.
“We’ve got two races going, we’ve got the 300-mile race that’s the qualifier,” said Jerry Wortley, who works with the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is broken up into two races: a 100-mile race and a 300-mile race. The 100-mile race is mostly for fun, comprised of amateur, albeit not unskilled, sled dog racers. The 300-mile race, however, acts as a qualifier for the Yukon Quest and the iconic Iditarod race. It’s one of the three qualifiers for the race in the U.S.
It’s not as simple as finishing in a top slot, either, Wortley said. There’s a standard that all of the qualifiers must meet, such as professionalism and care for their dogs. All but one of the officials of the race are Iditarod veterans—the same can be said of the veterinarians on staff to help any injured dogs.
The race is not just fun and games. Mushers will start on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Little Ski Hill Near McCall and finish at the same spot Friday, Jan. 31. There are mandatory rests for the dogs, totaling 18 hours for the 300-mile race and 6 hours for the 100-mile race, Wortley said.
“The most important and critical aspect of the race is taking care of the dogs,” he said. “There’s mandatory rest periods that they have to take.”
The officials and the mushers take pride in the care of the dogs. In fact, there’s an award given out by on-site veterinarians over which musher cared for their dogs the best, Wortley said.
“Each race, someone in that race will get that award,” he said.
The teams racing come from all over. Wortley himself lived in Alaska for years full time, but splits his time now between The Last Frontier and Idaho. A number of teams come from surrounding states such as Montana and Washington and some from as far away as Alaska. There are two local Idaho competitors in this year’s 300-mile qualifier race, as well as one Kuna woman competing in the 100-mile race, Wortley said.
Sled dog racing is an esoteric practice, but it gets back to the roots of early America—especially the northernmost communities, which were often forced to use sled dogs as the only form of transport. While other winter sports that once served a practical purpose, such as skiing, have become common enough sports, sled dog racing has become far more specialized. The draw to it, Wortley said, is not only the tradition behind it, but the challenge.
“They get interested in it, often at a young age,” he said. “I think each probably has their own motivation for it. … I think the common thing is the outdoors, the love for the outdoors.”
For many in the more remote, colder areas of the world, mushing disappeared with the advent of the snowmobile. However, competition keeps the sport alive, Wortley said.
Idaho’s connection to sled dog racing is not simply grounded in McCall’s winter carnival, and the Gem State also hosts the oldest race in the United States, Wortley said: the American Dog Derby, which began 103 years ago.
Outside of the sled dog racing, there’s plenty to do in McCall, which runs Friday-Sunday, Jan. 24-Feb. 2. The McCall Winter Carnival brings in thousands of visitors to Boise’s back yard. While the carnival often caters to out-of-towners, this year it’s trying to put McCall locals on display, too, said Lindsey Harris, director of the McCall Chamber of Commerce.
“A lot of locals go into hiding for the 10 days,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of talent here.”
Local comedians, musicians and dancers will grace the stage for entertainment options, including McCall-founded band Innocent Man, which is now based in Boise.
The Winter Carnival famously boasts plenty of snow sculptures, which artists will begin work on soon, weather permitting. However, apart from the snow art, McCall also hosts the Idaho State Sculpting Championships, during which visitors can meet the sculptors and see their process in action.
Boise State’s hockey team will also face off against the University of Southern California at the Winter Carnival College Hockey Classic on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The following week, the ice center will play home to a number of figure skaters for the annual Ice Show on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. This year’s show features Olympian Jeremy Abbott.