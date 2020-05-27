In a region with hot, dry summers, Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian has been an oasis to people in the Treasure Valley since 1999. Because of the park’s 18-acre footprint and UV water filtration system, the owners have elected to once again open the gates to the public, even amid a global pandemic.
“We’re just moving forward and there’s no budget,” Roaring Springs spokesperson Tiffany Quilici said. “We just need to make it happen.”
Roaring Springs’ anticipated opening on Saturday, May 30, has required significant amounts of preparation. From placing appropriately spaced-out standing markers on stair towers to temperature checkpoints in the parking lot, it took staff plenty of time and money to get their business “social distance ready.” Over in Boise, however, city pools will remain shuttered for the 2020 summer season. The difference is all in the ability of each responsible entity to manage public health and financial concerns.
The facilities run by the City of Boise don’t have the same financial freedom as a booming private business. Funding for public pools comes from taxpayers, adding a wrinkle to the city’s decision to reopen its pools for the 2020 season.
The public pays little in admission to get into a city-run pool, but behind the scenes, there are a number of factors that contribute to the high cost of their operation and upkeep. Had the city opened its facilities and the public been still too wary of COVID-19 to show up, the pools would have been a drain, rather than a boon, to the city budget.
Safety, however, featured preeminently as a factor in the city’s decision to keep the pools empty. According to Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway, the health of residents was a primary concern.
“I think the only way we would have open pools for this summer is if there was no concern that the virus can be transmitted among people,” Holloway said.
While chemicals in pool water like chlorine and bromine can kill the virus, they do little to prevent the spread by human carriers above water or near the pool itself. Boise’s public pools have limited deck space, and Holloway said that makes social distancing a lot more difficult than at Roaring Springs. Letting the pools run at normal capacity this year was not an option.
At Roaring Springs, certain pools like the Wave Pool and Endless River will run at 50% capacity, and lines for slides will not be allowed to extend beyond the stair towers. The business will also rearrange the lounge chairs to be in pods of 10 or fewer, and spacing them in order to comply with social distancing recommendations. However, Quilici said those shouldn’t limit people’s overall access to the park.
“It’s an 18-acre park,” she said, “and so, we believe there is enough space within the park to safely socially distance families.”
The availability of space factors into why city-regulated areas like Quinn’s Pond and Esther Simplot Pond will also remain open this summer. According to Holloway, there will be staff stationed to remind people of social distancing measures and other rules that were already in place at the parks. Holloway said while an increase of the number of people at the ponds has been a concern that the department has looked at, he is confident that among all the city’s open water facilities, there will be enough room for everyone.
“We believe there’s plenty of room to accommodate a number of citizens and users in that area. It’s just, you may have to move around a little bit and find that space,” Holloway said. “If you get to the beach area at Quinn’s and there’s a lot of folks that are there, our suggestion is head over to the Whitewater Park.”
Despite all the measures these public and private entities have taken to ensure the safety of the public at swimming spots, one question remains: Will the guests come? Even as the Idaho government advances through each stage of its reopening plan, whether or not places will actually be able to return to some sort of normal function ultimately depends on the comfort level of the public.
Quilici said she wants those who may be wary of returning to heavily trafficked areas like water parks to know they are seen.
“We are taking every safety measure available to us to keep our guests safe,” Quilici said. “And if certain people don’t have a comfort level yet with coming out to Roaring Springs or Wahooz, we look forward to seeing them when the time is right for their family.”