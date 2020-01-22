On a sunny Friday morning, Jon Reveal hopped on a chairlift to head up the mountain. The newly minted president of Tamarack Resort in Donnelly knew everyone’s name on the way up. Get a cup of coffee with him in the cantina, and the same is true. It’s part of the culture he hopes to build there.
He even talked about changing out the bags on a vacuum cleaner to tidy up once the guests go home. You won’t find a worker at Tamarack doing anything Reveal isn’t willing to do himself. At Tamarack, he’s ubiquitous, and that’s the way he wants it.
“The fact I look back now, I’m 75 and I’m still doing this,” he said. “I am actually working with some grandsons of people I first worked with when I got into the business.”
Reveal is a seemingly perfect fit for Tamarack, which years ago was known as a disaster resort after its leader absconded when it took a downward turn. Reveal has spent his career building resorts from the ground up. He helped turn Aspen into a world class ski town, and he wants to get the wheels turning on doing the same for Tamarack.
Revamping the resort is already in motion. The Mountain Village, equipped with cafes and small retail shops, just opened; and under his direction, Tamarack replaced the Wildwood Chairlift, which takes skiers and snowboarders to some of the mountain’s more challenging terrain. When it’s all said and done, Reveal said he’d like to have around 15 lifts servicing slopes that are now only accessible by foot or snowmobile.
Reveal got his start in the ski industry in 1968 in Chamonix, France, where he became a certified ski instructor—and remains so to this day. In the years to follow, he would travel all over the world, from teaching ski lessons in New Zealand to running some of America’s most iconic ski resorts. He even took a sabbatical to climb Mount Everest with a friend—unfortunately coming up short of the summit.
“It was a great time for skiing, it was sort of exploding. You really couldn’t do much wrong in the ‘60s as far as managing a resort,” he said.
With the Baby Boomers getting out of college and taking up skiing, resorts were popping up all over the world. After a few years splitting his time between France and New Zealand, Reveal returned home to California to keep working in the ski industry. He eventually linked up with iconic ski filmmaker Warren Miller when he was shooting a movie in France. Their friendship began there, and continued until Miller’s death in 2018. Miller gave him some advice: If you want to keep working in skiing, get out of California and head to Colorado, which was quickly becoming the epicenter of skiing in the United States.
“He got me a job at Keystone, so I went there for a while and ran Keystone,” Reveal said.
From there, Reveal bounced to running Arapahoe Basin, known for its extremely high elevation and long seasons. Once he built up Arapahoe, he moved to one of the most, if not the most, iconic mountain towns in the continental U.S.: Aspen.
“It wasn’t too long until the writing was on the wall to go find a job somewhere else, and I wound up at Aspen,” he said. “They had started in ‘46, ‘47, so all of their lifts were getting out there, 30 or 40 years. … We really took Aspen up a notch.”
Reveal has been working in skiing for a long time, but he doesn’t act his age. He might tell you his legs don’t work the way they used to, but that doesn’t stop him from burning down the mountain at 35 miles per hour. Skiing, to Reveal and most who find solace in the wintry times on a mountain, is about freedom.
“As Warren said, there’s only three things you can do on a pair of skis, turn right, turn left and go straight. After that, what are you going to do? Just simple improvisation,” he said. “Warren always talks about freedom… What skiing really does is provide you with freedom … The idea of you directing yourself down a mountain, the freedom to go wherever you want on that mountain.”
Miller is a through-line to Reveal’s career. He filmed Reveal skiing in 12 of his movies, most in the 1970s. His friendship with the filmmaker is still evident, and so is his love of the sport.
“As long as you’re enjoying it,” he said. “You think about the whole idea—really from the outside—and you think about, it’s frozen water falls out of the sky, it’s cold and you get all dressed up and you put your feet in a set of boots that are minimally comfortable at best, you slap two sticks on the bottom of your feet, and you ride a chairlift hanging in the air at 20 miles per hour whizzing by these towers, and you get off and shoot down the hill with abandon.”
Reveal still gets out on the mountain regularly. He still skis with abandon, and now he’s watching his grandchildren start down that same path. Skiing is a lifetime sport, and he doesn’t plan on giving it up.
“It creates an independence, which is great in life,” he said. “They just are good independent thinkers and doers.”
There’s something to be said for a sport that makes a 75-year-old man feel like he’s a kid again. Check in with Reveal in 10 years, and you’ll probably find the same is still true.