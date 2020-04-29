After 34 straight years, the Twilight Criterium is pulling its brake levers to wait out the pandemic, according to a press release.
The criterium is one of Boise's largest mass gatherings downtown, and every July, the international road racing competition has brought thousands to Boise. Over the years, it has added to the professional and amateur events kids races, a celebrity Boise Green Bike race and a Twilight Trifecta, a daylong festival at JUMP.
"It's not an easy thing to do but I feel it is the best option for the event and the City of Boise to postpone the 2020 Twilight Criterium to July 10, 2021," wrote Twilight Criterium Organizer Mike Cooley of Boise Development Cycling.
BDC took over production of the criterium from the Downtown Boise Association, which produced the event for 34 years, in 2019, though the two organizations continue to work together.
"Downtown will miss the Twilight Criterium and the festivity that comes with it, but we look forward to a triumphant return for the 35th anniversary in 2021," wrote Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Jennifer Hensley.