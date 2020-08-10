The Broncos will not take to the Blue this fall.
The Mountain West conference announced Monday, Aug. 10, it would cancel or indefinitely postpone all fall sports.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson wrote in a statement. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”
As first reported by Stadium, the conference, which was pushing to continue its football, soccer, and men's and women's volleyball and cross country seasons last week, changed its mind with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Mountain West footprint. The Mountain West said it may consider potential spring seasons for the affected sports.
The conference is the second in the FBS to announce a cancellation of fall competition, following the Mid-American Conference’s decision to do so on Aug. 8.
As reported by the Idaho Press, a cancellation of the football season will result in a $20 million loss for Boise State’s athletic department, which totals about 50% of its revenue.