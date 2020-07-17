The next time football fans walk into Albertsons Stadium, they’ll be able to enjoy watching the Broncos while sipping on an adult beverage.
On July 15, Boise State University sent out an email to football season ticket holders informing them of several changes to be made for the upcoming season. On that list was an announcement that beer and hard seltzer sales will now be permitted in general seating areas.
According to Associate Athletic Director Joe Nickell, the decision was made after the successful implementation of alcohol sales at other events in the stadium, including last year’s Garth Brooks concert.
The announcement came at an interesting time, where it is unclear if fans will be permitted at football games, or if a football season will even occur at all. Nickell said no matter what happens, the school will be prepared.
“There are certainly a lot of questions about the upcoming athletic season, and we are looking at several models of how things might look, but we’re going to continue to prepare as if everything is going to happen until we are told differently,” Nickell wrote to Boise Weekly in an email.
According to Nickell, while the COVID-19 pandemic has left many things up in the air, should fans be allowed in the stadium at decreased capacity, it will give Boise State an opportunity to work through potential issues while there is lower demand, and prepare for alcohol sales at football games when capacity is higher.
Boise State’s football season is currently scheduled to begin Saturday, Sept. 5, against Georgia Southern University in Boise. The game time is yet to be announced.